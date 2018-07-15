Tickets on sale for Miss Cayman Pageant

The seven Miss Cayman Islands Universe contestants are in full preparations leading up to the Pageant on Saturday, 11 August. For the first time ever, the event will be held at the Westin Casuarina Resort, starting at 6:00pm with cocktails, show starts at 7:00pm, and tickets are now on sale.

Over the past few weeks, the lead up to the pageant has been intense and exciting for the contestants, with weekly Toastmasters public speaking training, runway training and dance rehearsal with Monyque Brooks and Mahalia Seymour, as well as numerous photo shoots and events.

The young ladies were most recently introduced to the public at the annual sashing event, which took place on Friday, 6 July at Grand Old House. Contestant sponsors are:

• Caitlin Tyson – Kirk Freeport

• Gabrielle Watler – Candy Apple Apparel

• Josani Schneider – Automotive Art

• Keilen Jackson – AAA Caregivers Agency

• Nateisha Foster – Edie’s Decor

• Tiffany Conolly – Bacardi (CDG)

• Vanessa Douglas – Partyville

Committee Chairperson, Derri Dacres-Lee, commented, “We would once again like to express sincere thanks to our contestant and training sponsors who have committed their time and resources to help position these young ladies as ambassadors of our islands. We rely so heavily on your support and could not do this without you.”

The committee also unveiled the 2018 crown, sponsored by FAB Cayman, and announced the annual platform/charity – the Alzheimer and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands. Pageant tickets cost $75 (for adults and children) and are available at Sand Angels in Camana Bay and Funky Tangs in George Town.