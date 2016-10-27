Three Ogier teams advise on biggest UK IPO since Brexit vote

Ogier’s offices in Jersey, Guernsey and Cayman have assisted Biffa, a UK leading integrated waste management company, with its recent listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, including a refinancing and pre-IPO restructuring.

The initial public offering resulted in total gross proceeds of around £262 million, making it the UK’s biggest IPO since the Brexit vote.

Richard Daggett in Ogier’s Jersey office acted as lead partner and was assisted by Alan Stirling and Amy Garrod. The Guernsey team was led by Bryon Rees supported by Michelle Watson Bunn and the Cayman team was led by partner Angus Davison with assistance from Mark Santangeli and Tommy Tuohy.

Linklaters acted as lead advisers to Biffa plc.

In conjunction with the IPO, Ogier’s banking and finance team comprising Daniel Richards, Marcus Leese, James Heinicke, Michael Evans, Paul Chanter, Tiny Musesengwa and James Lydeard advised the lending banks on Jersey, Guernsey and Cayman law in relation to a refinancing of Biffa’s debt, with Clifford Chance acting as lead advisers.

Richard said: “We are delighted to have worked with Biffa on their successful listing, which is especially pleasing at a time of low activity in equity capital markets following June’s referendum.

“It was also an opportunity to showcase our cross-jurisdictional expertise, with teams in Jersey, Guernsey and Cayman providing time critical advice in a co-ordinated manner, which was essential in the lead up to the float and refinancing.

“Hopefully this listing opens up an exciting new chapter in Biffa’s 100 year plus history.”

