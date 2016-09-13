This Jamaican designer is showing off for New York Fashion Week

From NAM

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Sept. 13, 2016: New York Fashion Week is very much the buzz in fashion circles right now and a Jamaican-born New York based fashion designer is set to show off his Spring 2017 collection today in the Big Apple.

According to Jamaicans.com, Glenroy March of D’Marsh Couture will present his spring line at the midtown NYC show room of Coco Mat, the high-end European mattress maker, today at 5:00 p.m. EST.

March’s spring 2016/2017 collection is inspired by the D’Marsh DNA and returns to the core of the brand with a number of the designer’s own favorite silhouettes from past years recreated using signature colors of black, red and white under the banner Classique D’Marsh.

This Spring Collection comprises looks that can take you from day to night and includes a variety of pieces ranging from cocktail dresses to a couture evening gown to swimwear and great separates for work, play and everything in between, according to Jamaicans.com.

House of D’Marsh had its genesis in Spring 2003 when designer Glenroy March launched his Spring collection during Caribbean Fashion Week in Jamaica’s capital city, Kingston. This start gave rise to the pursuit of a passion by a talented Jamaican who would later go on to stun audiences not just locally but internationally.

March honed his design skills at the prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts, obtaining practical experience while working in the costume department.

D’Marsh Couture’s Spring 2017 runway show is sponsored largely by Caribbean Food Delights.

IMAGE: Glenroy March of D’Marsh Couture (in white shirt) with models at a recent show. (D’Marsh image)

