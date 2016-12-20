This black woman from the Dominican Republic is the second most beautiful woman in the world

From NAN

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Dec. 20, 2016: In a Caribbean country where race and skin color is often a controversial issue, a black woman has emerged as the second most beautiful woman in the world.

Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramírez, 23, on Sunday night was named the runner-up in the 2016 Miss World contest. Ramírez, a student, actress, and secretary bucked trends in the DR in 2016 to represent the country out of 36 candidates. She then managed to take the spot as the second most beautiful woman in the world on Dec. 18, 2016.

She is only the third woman of predominantly African heritage to represent the Dominican Republic in Miss Universe after Ruth Ocumárez in 2002 and Ada de la Cruz in 2009.

Ramírez, who speaks Spanish, French and English, was born in Comendador, DR but was raised in the Sector of Sabana Perdida in Santo Domingo Norte.

She currently attending University of Santo Domingo pursuing a major is Communications. She also works a model, singer and an actress. She stands 5 feet 11 and a half inches tall, making her one of the tallest contestants in the Miss World 2016 pageant.

At the pageant Sunday night, she was asked by Miss World 2008, Ksenia Sukhinova of Russia: What do you think should we be teaching the next generation about protecting our planet?

She answered: “I think we should be teaching our next generation to protect our planet. This is the only one we have. We shall protect Mother Earth. We should all be together and encourage communities and contribute with making campaigns so people can collect their trash. We have already global warming. We cannot stop it but we can enhance opportunities to make it better.”

