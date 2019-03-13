Things to know before moving to the Cayman Islands

Moving to one of the most booming British colonies – Cayman Islands, to some people is an easy decision. And we understand the reasons for that. The Cayman Islands are considered to be like heaven on Earth. What more could you wish for – beautiful beaches, crystal clear water, endless sun. However, moving to the Cayman Islands would mean making a huge life decision and changing your life completely. That’s why we also understand if you need some time to think about it. That’s why you should read about things you should know before moving to this beautiful place. After you consider this relocation from all sides, you will be ready to make the right decision.

Figure Moving to the Cayman Islands is an easy decision for obvious reasons

About the Cayman Islands – basic information

Moving to the Cayman Islands is not something you do every day. You need to be prepared and know everything necessary for the relocation. Let’s start with some of the basic information. First of all, the Cayman Islands consists of three small islands and have a population of around 61,000. The territory of the islands is located in the Caribbean sea and belongs to the United Kingdom. Other basic information about the Cayman Islands:

the official language is English, with the Cayman Islands English dialect

Grand Cayman island holds the most of the population – 95%

people living there are mostly Christian

The Cayman Islands are a tax-free area, which makes them popular for offshore businesses and banking

the currency is (KYD) Cayman Islands Dollar

the capital is George Town

the huge part of the population is made of expats

Before moving to the Cayman Islands – find yourself a home

If you feel like finding a home in the Cayman Islands may be a problem – you shouldn’t worry. First of all – the choices are many. With the jump in tourist visits, the Cayman Islands real estate activity has also increased. Of course, you can browse online for hours, but there is a much easier solution. If you hire a professional realtor, you can save yourself a lot of time, energy and money. And how’s that? Well, the realtors know the real estate market of the islands very well, and can easily recommend you a house or an apartment suitable for you and your family. Next, their services are free – they are paid by the real estate landlords. You can go and visit a couple of places with them – all according to your budget and your preferences. Go around the island and find what you like.

Where you should move in the Cayman Islands?

Well, the most popular place for expats is definitely George Town. It is the center of the Cayman Islands, with many restaurants, supermarkets, shopping malls. If you are wondering about the price – one bedroom apartment average cost is €500-€800, while bigger apartments are a bit more expensive. However, as the islands attract more and more off-shore banking users, there are more high-end properties developing in the Cayman Islands.

Prepare the documents for moving to the Cayman Islands

There are certain documents you should take care of before the relocation to the Cayman Islands. Be sure to :

bring your passport (and for your children) and driver’s license proofs of any professional memberships or employment contract, education degrees, and immigration papers. prepare your bank documents – be sure to have records of your credit company activities, bank references, etc. Have everything you need to open a bank account in the Cayman Islands. Later on, you can do everything you need with online banking. have you car’s insurance company letter. It will help you when you want to get the new car insurance after you move. work permit – there are two types of work permit here : temporary (lasts for six months) and annual (lasts for a longer time). If you are not a native English speaker, you also have to pass a language test before you are allowed to work in the Cayman Islands.

Figure Be sure to prepare all the necessary documents before moving to the cayman islands

Apply your kids to school

One of the most important steps to moving to the Cayman Islands is applying your children to a school. It is important to do this as soon as possible, since there are usually waiting lists in many schools.

Move your items – the safe way

After you find a home, it is necessary to find a way to move your belongings. Yes, it can be an overwhelming process of planning and organization. The best way to make your relocation easier, is to hire a reliable local or international moving company. If you don’t have a lot of relocation experience, you should better check what are the trustworthy companies – using Verified Movers. Be sure to find someone you can trust by checking the analysis of companies you consider to hire. This way your relocation will be a positive, safe and pleasant experience rather than a cause of stress.

Figure for a safe relocation, choose a verified mover

Set your mail

To receive your mail and shipped items, be sure to set up a postal box. It is important to do this as soon as possible, so you don’t miss out on any mails or deliveries.

Find a new doctor

It is essential to have a doctor as soon as you move. Also, if you receive any kind of treatment od medication, be sure to bring your medical records and prescriptions from your ‘old home’ doctor. Furthermore, have a couple of more prescription for the necessary medication, to have enough until you settle and find a new doctor in the Cayman Islands.

Don’t forget your pet

Moving to the Cayman Islands means your pet is probably is moving with you. Relocation of the pets can be tricky and stressful, so make sure to prepare your furry friends for the move. Furthermore, find a new vet as soon as you arrive – bring the old medical records for your pet, too.

Figure Your furry friend is also moving – make sure to help them deal with the move

Figure featured picture – moving to the cayman islands