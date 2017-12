In September, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, said that “returning people to detention centers where they are held arbitrarily, and face torture, rape and other serious human rights violations, is a clear breach of the international law.”

On December 8, a UN-run plan of mass evacuation of Libya’s detention centers kicked off with the voluntary repatriation of 504 migrants to Niger.

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini said that the EU’s objective “is to close the detention centers and make sure that they do not exist anymore in the form they exist today.”

After a meeting with representatives of the African Union last week, she defended the European aid to the Libyan military, saying that “this money, that the European Union dedicated to assisting Libya itself, has a component that is related to border management, both at land and at sea, and has a component that is, on the other side, addressing the social needs, the development needs, and the needs of the population of Libya.”

Libya’s Interior Minister, Al-Aref Al-Khouja, said he had launched an investigation into human rights abuses against migrants’ detention. “We will not be complacent with those who violate these rules and principles of humanitarian treatment, whether it’s with our own citizens, or any foreigners, and this is a global humanitarian demand which people will not accept anything less than,” he said in a news conference.

‘We slept on the floor and they raped the women’

Activists say that the proliferation of illegal prisons in Libya, where armed groups hold migrants for ransom, means that no clear figure is available on how many people are currently being held in detention centers.

But for migrants, the distinction between an official detention center and an illegal prison is blurred.

Suzanne Ebudou, a 25-year-old from Cameroon, says she was arrested and held for ransom after entering Libya nine months ago. She said that after paying 1,000 dinars ($735), she was taken to what she was told was a refugee camp. “But I don’t believe it was a real refugee camp, because they mistreated people. We slept on the floor and they raped the women,” she said.

She says that she and nine other Cameroonian women would sleep together in a locked room, to protect themselves from rape. But then, she says, the guards started to drug their meals.

“Immediately after dinner you fall asleep, then the guard comes to get you and you wake up the next morning in his room, and when he’s done with you, he brings you back to the prison,” she said.

The end of the nightmare

Those who do make it out of the detention centers, and take to the sea on packed, unseaworthy boats, rely on rescues by European vessels for their survival. Two Egyptian teenagers, traveling with their family said they had used a phone app called “Marine Traffic” to check whether the Open Arms was in the area when their smugglers pushed their boat into the sea.

That thought weighs heavy on the mind of Proactiva’s volunteers, like Jorge Pacheco, who piloted one of the Open Arms speedboats during search operations that could last up to three hours, often at night time. The Argentine national carried out 11 rescues over one week. “It is an exhausting job,” said Pacheco, who in summer skippers luxury yachts. “But if we weren’t here, these people would die.”