Theft of boat from Governor’s Sound discovered Thu, 23 February

From RCIPS

Last Thursday, 23 February, the RCIPS received a report of the theft of a boat from its secured anchorage inside Governor’s Sound near the mangroves in the vicinity of the Cayman Islands Yacht Club. The boat is a 27’ center console, white in color, with a torn Bimini brown top laid down in the vessel. The boat has the words “Sea Star” on its side. A picture of the boat is attached.

The boat was last seen around 6PM on Wednesday, 22 February, and was discovered missing around 11AM yesterday, Thursday, 23 February.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Joint Marine Unit at 649-7710. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.