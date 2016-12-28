The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa completes phase one of $50 million renovation

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands – (December 27, 2016) – With the Caribbean heating up for the busy winter season, Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa celebrates the completion of the first phase of a two-phase renovation. Starting tomorrow, travelers will be greeted with a more inviting lobby featuring panoramic views, a fresh design palette inspired by colors of the Caribbean, and an expanded freshwater pool and swim-up bar for enriched guest experiences on the Seven Mile Beach. The $50 million top-to-bottom renovation will continue next year with the redesign of the resort’s 343 guestrooms and suites, which will debut in August 2017.

Aside from the newly renovated spaces, Westin Grand Cayman is giving travelers another reason to book their next trip to the award-winning Caribbean resort with the “Westin Reveal” package.

“Westin Grand Cayman’s location on one of the widest and most expansive portions of the famed Seven Mile Beach and the first-class experiences our staff delivers to travelers continues to be one of the reasons why travelers choose to stay at the resort and why they keep coming back,” said Vice President Managing Director Morty Valldejuli. “The new design of our lobby and public spaces embrace our spectacular beachfront, evoking the sights, tastes, smells, sounds, peace and serenity of the resort’s location. From the moment our guests arrive at the resort, they will feel refreshed, relaxed and exhilarated with sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea.”

GS4studios of West Palm Beach, Florida drew inspiration from the natural elements of water, sky, and earth and sourced a variety of eco-conscious materials to emulate the surrounding environment. These design features work in unison to introduce a fresh, contemporary aesthetic across the eight-acre beachfront resort.

One of the most impressive elements of the transformation is the resort’s more sweeping and inviting lobby area, elevating the sense of arrival for guests. Featuring a bright, neutral color palette, natural, linear sand-tone wood plank flooring, organic columns, and planes of soft, undulating curves on the ceiling above conjure images of the ocean waves, while immediately directing attention to panoramic view of the azure Caribbean Sea. Westin Grand Cayman’s new lobby also serves as a chic location to meet for deliciously refreshing cocktails, including both classic and inventive martinis, with the redesign of the resort’s Catboat lobby bar.

This winter, guests will also delight in a redesigned freshwater swimming pool, which has long been considered the largest on Grand Cayman, with a restyled swim-up bar that allows guests to sip on refreshing Caribbean cocktails while taking in breathtaking views of Seven Mile Beach. Elsewhere, the new Cayman Coffee Exchange now offers light, on-the-go snacks and refreshments, and the resort’s fitness center and retail outlets have been enhanced with modern design married with Caribbean flair.

Beyond a new look and feel, the resort’s team of passionate hospitality professionals are on hand to provide more convenient services and enjoyable experiences designed to please the most discerning travelers. Guests can now enjoy the services of a new pool and beach concierge to book daily activities from the comfort of the pool deck, a call-waiting button to summon a server to the pool or beach, and expanded live music entertainment.

Looking ahead, the second phase of the resort transformation will proceed from May to August 2017 with the renovation of guestrooms and suites, including guest bathrooms. Throughout the second phase of the renovation, guests of Westin Grand Cayman will continue to enjoy an elevated guest experience, including access to the famed Seven Mile Beach and exhilarating water sports.

These enhancements, along with the resort’s full-service Hibiscus Spa, inspiring AAA Four Diamond-rated Beach House, traditional and inventive Caribbean dining venues Ferdinand’s and Tortuga Beach Grill and Bar, ensure that Westin Grand Cayman continues to offer travelers a blissful beachfront retreat and unforgettable getaway on Grand Cayman. The resort’s unwavering commitment to providing unique and memorable experiences has resulted in the Westin Grand Cayman’s inclusion as one of Condé Nast Traveler’s World’s Best Caribbean Resorts (2016), 25 medals in the annual Cayman Culinary Competition (2016) and earned a Smart Meetings’ Smart Stars Award (2016).

For more information or to make reservations at WestinGrand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa, please call (345) 945-3800 or visit www.westingrandcayman.com.

About Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa

Stretching across eight acres along Seven Mile Beach on Grand Cayman Island, the 343-room Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa is the ideal spot to unwind. With the surf’s gentle rhythm and whispering palm trees to set the mood, the resort features every vacation and corporate meeting amenity. The grounds are home to the island’s largest fresh water swimming pool, the full-service Hibiscus Spa, an engaging kids’ club, exhilarating water sports, and more than 9,000-square-feet of indoor and 40,000 square feet of outdoor event space for memorable weddings and corporate incentive programs. Shopping and local attractions are steps away.

For dining, select the new Beach House, an AAA Four Diamond restaurant; Ferdinand’s for traditional and inventive Caribbean dishes; Tortuga Beach Grill and Bar for lighter fare poolside; Catboat Bar for cozy drinks with an ocean view; Cayman Coffee Exchange with tempting coffees, ice cream and snacks; and 24-hour in-room dining. www.westingrandcayman.com

