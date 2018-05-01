The System of National Accounts (SNA) and Balance of Payment (BOP) Survey Questionnaires are due June 1, 2018

Reminder to all businesses

Re: SNA and BOP Surveys for A & C Business Solutions

In early April 2018, the Economics and Statistics Office (ESO) sent the System of National Accounts (SNA) and the Balance of Payments (BOP) survey forms to your organization. This email serves as a gentle reminder that the completed survey forms should be returned to the ESO by June 1, 2018 . We seek your cooperation in returning your completed forms by the deadline as your timely participation is important.

If you have already returned the completed forms, please ignore this reminder, and thank you for your cooperation.

Receiving the completed survey form for your business is vital, as the information you provide is crucial for measuring the growth of the Cayman Islands’ economy and its various sectors. SNA statistics are also used for monitoring the performance as well as the structure of the economy in comparison with other jurisdictions and countries. Businesses, government and international organizations make decisions based on these statistics.

The information requested is collected under the Statistics Law (2016 Revision) and is therefore mandatory. The Law also ensures that your information is confidential and used exclusively by ESO for statistical purposes. Therefore, the anonymity andconfidentiality of your organization’s information is ensured. Information collected under the Statistics Law (2016 Revision) is exempted and cannot be disclosed under the Freedom of Information Law (FOI).

If your business did not receive any of the survey forms or the forms have been misplaced, or you need help completing the forms, or is unable to meet the June 1, 2018 deadline, kindly contact the following persons for assistance:

Selburn Christian – 345-244-4676 (Selburn.christian@gov.ky)

Joseph Anderson – 345-244-4615 (Joseph.anderson@gov.ky)

Ivan McLean – 345-244-4619 (Ivan.mclean@gov.ky)

Thank you for your cooperation and assistance, we look forward to receiving the completed survey form.