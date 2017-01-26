The Scarlet Pimpernel of Vincentian Politics Dead

It is with deep regret that I notify you that my husband Peter Binose died peacefully in his sleep in our central London home last night.

He made a number of written and verbal instructions regarding his work and research which I will impart during the next few days.

I request that all editors who are holding his unpublished articles, letters and opinions to continue with the publication of the same.

Thank you for all the past loving support and accolades that Peter got from news papers and radio stations worldwide over the years whilst using his real name and a number of pseudo noms.

Widow

Алый Первоцвет из Винсентианской Политика Dead

С глубоким сожалением я уведомит вас, что мой муж Питер Binose мирно умер во сне в нашем центральном лондонском доме прошлой ночью.

Он сделал ряд письменных и устных инструкций, касающихся его работы и исследования, которые я придающими в течение следующих нескольких дней.

Я прошу, чтобы все редакторы, которые проводят свои неопубликованные статьи, письма и мнения, чтобы продолжить с публикацией того же самого.

Спасибо за все прошлое любящей поддержки и похвал, что Петр получил от новостных газет и радиостанций по всему миру на протяжении многих лет в то время, используя свое настоящее имя и ряд псевдо имя.

Вдова

EDITOR’s NOTE: I am personally very sorry to hear this news. Peter Binose was a regular contributor to iNews Cayman. I shall miss his writings very much. Peter Binose RIP

To read Peter’s columns go to our search engine and type Peter Binose or Google “Peter Binose ieyenews”