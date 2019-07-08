The Publisher speaks: Remembering Ivan

By Joan Wilson
Colin asked me to republish my poem I wrote about Hurricane Iva as it is the start of the Hurricane Season.
We must not get too comfortable in thinking it won’t happen again. It WILL happen again and so far we have dodged a number of bullets recently.
So here it is. BE PREPARED!!
“IVAN” – THE TERRIBLE
By Joan (Watler) Wilson
“What?! You going to celebrate your 70th birthday,
But you never heard hurricane coming our way?”
“You joking, we never had a hurricane for years, I know
The last big one I believe was about 60 years ago.”
*
“Well, I can tell you we’ve booked a place to celebrate
And if Ivan is coming he better not be late
With plenty friends and good food, we’ll sit and dine
Something we haven’t done for a long, long time.”
*
Well, celebration is over and we all departed
Winds are blowing hard the hurricane has started.
Getting through the night was very nervous indeed
Ivan was approaching with his gear in high speed.
*
We couldn’t do much to stop Him, we could only batten down,
Plywood and shutter from shops all around
Talk about chaos with queues of people scared
Hardware, and supermarkets, gas stations everywhere.
*
Winds picking up and bits flying overhead
“167 miles per hour,” the weatherman said,
“With heavy gusts of 200 miles per hour and more.”
Ivan was a category 5 hurricane not 4!
*
You think Andrew and Gilbert were bad when they came
Ha! Ivan put both of those hurricanes to shame!
With 5 to 10 foot of water rising downstairs
We could do nothing but say our prayers.
*
Appliances gone, and our gas and water mains cut
Vehicles flooded and completely full of dirt,
Winds still howling and our roof shaking
Still we sat very calm and kept on praying.
*
For almost 24 hours Ivan fury kept pounding us
Spitting out caskets and turning metal to rust,
Big boats anchored and thought securely tied
Wrenched free and hurtled away for almost a mile.
*
Imagine, 95% of homes were damaged
And almost half our cars destroyed,
We looked like a country that had suffered many wars.
Trees down, homes down and everywhere scarred.
*
But still we are grateful to God for sparing us
Putting our faith in him and in him always trust
For he is the maker of the universe he built in 7 days
So we’ll give him all the glory and trust him always.
*
Six weeks later the trees are all budding green
Ivan was an experience for most of us not seen
So pick up the pieces and live your life again
An experience like Ivan we’re unlikely to see again.
END
I said “unlikely”. I have revised my thinking. Unfortantely with the global warming I’m seriously afraid it is LIKELY.
Speak Your Mind