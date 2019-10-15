The Publisher speaks: C-H-S Reunion

By Joan Wilson

I attended the Cayman Prep & High School 70 Year Celebration held at Elmslie Memorial Church yesterday afternoon (5pm), Sunday 13th.

I was one of its very first students and it brought back many lovely memories.

It was a ‘packed to capacity’ church and I sat on the choir composed of members form most of the United Church congregations on Grand Cayman.

It was a lovely service and our premier, Alden McLaughlin, gave the Official Greetings. This was followed by a beautiful instrumental of “The Prayer” played by Ms. Aliyah Reid, Ms. Sarah Newman and Mr. Mike Galvin.

Scripture readings were read by another first school attendee, Mitzie Panton and a young pupil attending there now, Jamie Price. The ‘mature’ and the ‘young’. The CPHS sang “Hallelujah”, the music by Leonard Cohen but with the new religious words. Ormond Williams, Chair of the Board of Governors. gave the Welcome.

A historical recollection (see our story today “CPHS 70th Anniversary History) was read by Angela Martins and Debra McLaughlin. The Sermon and Benediction was given by the Moderator of the United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, Rt. Rev. Dr. Gordon Cowans.

The choir I was part of, lead the singing of the Cayman National Song “Beloved Isle Cayman”, “Joyful, Joyful”, Splendour of the King”, “God of Grace and God of Glory” and “Shine Jesus Shine”.

The Final Recessional as we all left was accompanied by the CPHS Band.

It was a glorious service.

My only disappointment. I had asked to be allowed to read my poem about a reunion of those early members who attended CPHS (in those days it was just CHS). It did not receive a ‘yes’ or a ‘no’. I didn’t press it any further. It has a wider audience here. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did writing it with all those glorious memories that it brought back.

Attached is a photograph of the old school with pupils standing in front of it.

C-H-S REUNION

By Joan (Watler) Wilson

The C-H-S as it was known in 1949

Came about at a very crucial time

When the Island was full of children galore

Yearning for knowledge and ways to explore.

The world out there in all its glory

Was waiting to tell us another story.

*

There were schools already on the Island I’m sure you’d agree

Doing a great job for all to see,

But the time was ripe for further learning

Not only for 3-Rs were we all yearning.

We wanted to become a new generation

Of business men and women of great dedication.

*

We needed to learn algebra/geometry and biology

Science/Accountancy/typing and of course, geography,

To equip us all for what was to come

In sharing the wealth in this place we call home.

You must all agree folks we’ve come a long way

And never forget to thank God for what we have today.

*

Thanks also to our teachers who come from far and near

Not only did they teach us but became our friends so dear.

Their names are too many for us to say – except

Of course for the Rev. John R Gray,

Who was teacher and headmaster for many, many years

And whom we’d like to give three great big cheers.

*

And Rev. George Hicks, God bless his soul

Our preacher and teacher, he played a double role.

In moulding young scholars to do their best

When faced with adversities of life and put to a test.

Rev. George Ricketts was our Latin teacher.

He too, played two roles for he was a preacher.

*

In Bodden Town, North Side and East End too

We loved him lots for he was true.

We’ve come a long way since 1949

An island time forgot so peaceful and sublime.

Our Christian heritage should be given all the credit

For without our faith in God we couldn’t have made it.

*

These are my thoughts folks in remembering my school days

And we know moments differ in so many ways

So welcome all to past students of C-H-S

God bless you – enjoy our re-union and our togetherness.