The Publisher speaks: Buy Caymanian

From Joan Wilson

Joan E. Wilson

This is something I always tried to do and not order on line from Amazon or get on a plane and go to Miami.

Now, as I am much older I have to buy here. When I was flipping through the pages of my Book “Buried Treasure” I found a poem I had written on this subject and I know Colin has never published it here on iNews Cayman.

So here it is and note it was written when I was much, much younger.

BUY CAYMANIAN (BY A CAYMANIAN) By Joan (Watler) Wilson Buy Caymanian is what they say But let me tell you what happened the other day When I was mowing my lawn you see The wheel broke off and nearly killed me. I jumped in my car and to the shop I did drive Going very carefully, I was glad to be alive For that lawn mower was going so fast When the wheel fell off I fell in the grass. There's no speed limit on these mowers so we Just open the throttle and let it run free Well, I got to the shop where the mower was bought Got a man to serve me and the wheel was sought. The wheel he produced was all he had I took one look at it and said this is sad For the wheel I needed was made of plastic And this one is of steel and probably won't fit it. "But if it fits your mower madam You won't need a plastic wheel You can have it on approval I trust we have a deal So take it home and try it madam. It's all we have in stock You'll find no better value than what's here in this shop". I took the wheel home as the man suggested But it didn't fit so I angrily insisted That what my mower needed was just a plastic wheel And not one weighing a ton and made of heavy steel. It was only then I heard the shopkeeper say "Perhaps, just perhaps we can get one from the USA" Now I ask you folks to take a stand Is this really good enough for us in Cayman Shopping local will save us a trip to start But please, oh please shopkeeper try and stock the part!