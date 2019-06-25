The Publisher speaks: Bulldozing and building

by Joan E. Wilson

Joan (Watler) Wilson

Have you noticed all the building work going on around us at this moment?

I cannot ever remember such a lot of construction work being expected here in my life time. Looking ahead there appears to be even more in the pipeline.

Even a 20 storey high rise that I hope doesn’t happen.

However, to make way for all this building work there was often something in the way. An old building that had to go.

Do you remember the old Holiday Inn where The Barefoot Band used to play? Where we Caymanians used to meet with the ex-pat residents and the tourists? Now it seems its segregation. What a pity. The only time I seem to meet the tourists is at Elmslie Church.

There had better not be any talk of bulldozing Elmslie Church down!!!

Years ago, when I was able to write I wrote a poem about a bulldozer knocking down The Holiday Inn and Colin thought it would be a good time to republish it here.

So here it is and I hope you enjoy going back in time.

THE MIGHTY BULLDOZER

By Joan (Watler) Wilson

I wonder what it feels like being in the driver’s seat,

And to have such power riding beneath one’s feet?

Knowing the walls could never withstand

The force of the mighty bulldozer.

*

Did he ever give a thought of how long it had taken

To build those walls that he was breaking?

Walls that could withstand almost anything

Except for the force of the mighty bulldozer.

*

And what about the friendly outside bar

Where people came from near and far?

To have a drink or dance the night away

Tumbled so easily by the mighty bulldozer.

*

And the gorgeous pool enjoyed by all,

Young ones, old ones, big and small,

Where swimming was always a pleasure

‘Til it got destroyed by the mighty bulldozer.

*

And whatever happened to the Barefoot Man and Band?

I hope they weren’t buried in the rubble and sand?

‘Cause we’ll miss the sound of country and calypso

Above the noise of the mighty bulldozer.

*

I felt real sympathy for the many employees

Who did everything to strengthen their pleas.

To halt destruction of their home away from home

By the knock of the mighty bulldozer.

END

From my book of Poems and Ponderings – “Buried Treasures of Cayman – My memories”