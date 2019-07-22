The Publisher speaks: Birds are no birdbrains

By Joan Wilson

“Ching Chings”

I refer to an article in the ‘Caymanian Compass’ “Crows prove they are no birdbrains”. I must agree 100% that birds have some kind of insight to access and solve the problem of extracting food from whatever.

Have you ever watched a ching ching?

I mean really quietly watched a ching ching with shiny black feathers that gleam?

These birds are so shiny and clean.

*

Perhaps you’ve seen them swoop down for a bite or maybe from tree to tree in flight

But from where I’m sitting in my garden swing I’ve watched these feathered friends do their thing.

First of all I note they’re inquisitive and cautious

They don’t come too close to any of us

So each day I’m entertained from my garden patio

These ching chings always put on a first class show.

Whether it’s just an ordinary bath they’re having

Or trying to steal the dog’s food while he’s sleeping

And in my moments of quiet bird watching

I’ve seen a few things that’s really worth sharing.

*

Take a simple dry almond that is under the tree

Getting the seed out is difficult for you and me

But not for the ching ching – they’re a lot smarter

They pick it up from the ground and soak it in the water.

They know one end of the seed is soft and easy to enter

They just clip off this end to get to the center and there’s the seed just as he suspected

Two or three pecks with his beak and the seed is soon extracted.

And when they catch a small lizard or a bug to eat

They drown them first before commencing their treat

And they get so annoyed when the bath has no water

With their feathers all ruffled they want it now not later

So imagine how interesting it is watching these ching chings

In the quiet moments in my garden swing.