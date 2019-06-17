The Publisher speaks: A tribute to B

I wanted to write something to do with fathers and this is a poem about a father I wrote some time ago upon his retirement. I worked with him and became friends. So as not to embarrass him I will just call him “B”.
So a belated Happy Father’s Day to “B”.
A TRIBUTE TO “B”
By Joan (Watler) Wilson
Employed for thirty-two years at the same company,
Wow -that’s what I call real loyalty!
Starting as a young administrator in 1969
Hard work for Mr. B certainly paid off in time.
*
I remember those years really well, I can tell you
For I was there struggling to make it too
Inexperience was my first name way back then
And I didn’t know who was who or what was when.
*
But workers were needed and urgently required
Jobs were there for the taking and immediately I was hired.
So when Mr B arrived in July of ’69
He made a big hit and became a good friend of mine.
*
And he was so young and so well prepared,
Blond, tall and handsome, we just stood and stared.
With some banking experience already to his credit
It was just a matter of time but I knew he would make it .
*
He was sharp and there’s no doubt about it
I knew he’d go places and in bigger shoes fit
And I was right, for in just a few short years
He climbed the ladder of success like we climb the stairs.
*
He was confident right from the start,
There’s no doubt about it, Mr. B was smart.
From office to office and desk to desk
He didn’t stop until he got the best.
*
In church and community his interest grew
He became a leading citizen everyone knew
He rose to the top whilst still young and bright
Accepting the managing directors chair when the time was right.
*
But as well as work Mr B had other enjoyments,
His beautiful wife, a father and two gorgeous children.
A beautiful home and a garden to keep,
Seeds to plant and from them reap
*
A well deserved retirement we all know he’s due
I wish him all the best and I’m sure you do too.
PS He retired yes, but that hasn’t stopped him still being busy in the community.
