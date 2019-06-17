The Publisher speaks: A tribute to B

Joan Wilson

I wanted to write something to do with fathers and this is a poem about a father I wrote some time ago upon his retirement. I worked with him and became friends. So as not to embarrass him I will just call him “B”.

So a belated Happy Father’s Day to “B”.

A TRIBUTE TO “B”

By Joan (Watler) Wilson

Employed for thirty-two years at the same company,

Wow -that’s what I call real loyalty!

Starting as a young administrator in 1969

Hard work for Mr. B certainly paid off in time.

*

I remember those years really well, I can tell you

For I was there struggling to make it too

Inexperience was my first name way back then

And I didn’t know who was who or what was when.

*

But workers were needed and urgently required

Jobs were there for the taking and immediately I was hired.

So when Mr B arrived in July of ’69

He made a big hit and became a good friend of mine.

*

And he was so young and so well prepared,

Blond, tall and handsome, we just stood and stared.

With some banking experience already to his credit

It was just a matter of time but I knew he would make it .

*

He was sharp and there’s no doubt about it

I knew he’d go places and in bigger shoes fit

And I was right, for in just a few short years

He climbed the ladder of success like we climb the stairs.

*

He was confident right from the start,

There’s no doubt about it, Mr. B was smart.

From office to office and desk to desk

He didn’t stop until he got the best.

*

In church and community his interest grew

He became a leading citizen everyone knew

He rose to the top whilst still young and bright

Accepting the managing directors chair when the time was right.

*

But as well as work Mr B had other enjoyments,

His beautiful wife, a father and two gorgeous children.

A beautiful home and a garden to keep,

Seeds to plant and from them reap

*

A well deserved retirement we all know he’s due

I wish him all the best and I’m sure you do too.

PS He retired yes, but that hasn’t stopped him still being busy in the community.