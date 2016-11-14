The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands brings Cuban Culture to Cayman

Grab your tropical frock, guayabera shirt, or fedora – perfect your 1930s paseo runway look and get ready celebrate – Cuban Style!

This year’s highly anticipated National Gallery fundraising gala has been inspired by the fashion, flavours and glamour of 1930s Cuba and is slated to take place 25 November 2016. Bringing the history of our tropical neighbour to life, guests will be invited to step into a vibrant La Habana Vieja (Old Havana). Admission to the event includes live performances, fantastic eats, a Havana Club rum lounge, La Casa De Habana – cigar rollers, charming curios and dancing into the early hours.

Prepare to be enthralled as the F.J Harquail Theatre is transformed into Club Havana. Mingle with fellow jetsetters while sipping a cool mojito, bid on a fabulous auction prize, stroll the paseo, take in a spectacular Cuban dance performance, order a top up cocktail from a champion bartender, then dance the night away to the sounds of Son Cubano (the musical roots of Salsa).

Guests are highly encouraged to dress in vintage Cuban couture, and formal evening wear is a must for the soiree. National Gallery staff and volunteers have crafted a Pinterest page of paseo runway-inspired looks for you to peruse which can be found at www.pinterest.com/NatGalCayman.

A Fiesta with a Focus!

The National Gallery offers an enriching, inclusive environment and is committed to collecting and exhibiting works of art and providing innovative and creative educational programmes for everyone. Tickets purchases to the annual fundraising event provide critical support to the National Gallery’s free creative programming for youth, as well as free admission to NGCI exhibition galleries.

Each month the National Gallery hosts over 60 educational and outreach programmes and events as well as ongoing educational lectures, screenings and temporary exhibitions and is home to the National Gallery’s Permanent Collection. These programmes aim to capture every age group in our community, from the youngest pre-schoolers to senior citizens, and combine arts education with enriching creative experiences that foster innovation, help build self-esteem and strengthen social ties. These exhibitions and programmes are available to everyone at all times as admission to NGCI remains 100% free to the public. So, show your support by purchasing your ticket to Club Havana!

Ticket Details

Admission to Club Havana CI $250

Ten Packs CI $2,250 which includes a 10% discount

Book your tickets before 18 November 2016

Email events@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111 for more information and tickets.