Wayne is philosophical, sad, disappointed but not angry

By Colin Wilson

I met with Wayne Panton, former Minister of Financial Services, who did such an excellent job in the four years he was in that position. Our reputation abroad soared and he worked many late hours on putting right the mess previous Government Premier McKeeva Bush had left us in.

It was widely said, McKeeva Bush would never lead this country again.

Four years is a long time.

When I met with Panton negotiations were going on between Bush and McLaughlin and it looked promising. Panton also said Bush had mellowed a lot in the last year and was not the problem.

As we know a deal was struck only to be torn up a few hours later.

When I arranged the appointment to see Panton he was busy trying to help someone in Newlands, where I also live, find a builder quickly to fix part of the roof of the person’s house that had fallen in.

Panton is always ready to help anyone in the community when he can.

I met him at the Newlands Progressives office. It was my first visit there. Nothing pretentious but comfortable. Just like a nice middle class home.

I asked him immediately how he was feeling. This is what he said.

“Disappointed. Calm. I know I served my country well, honourably and with dignity and integrity. I hope to see a stable government that will build on the solid foundation the Progressives has given over the last four years.”

He also said he had no regrets as he had been part of a government that had acted with honest values, good intent and principals. He had served his country with dignity and honesty.

I asked him would he do it again?

He wasn’t sure. It was too soon.

I called him again this morning by telephone to ask him if he thought the horse trading was over. He didn’t know but he was especially disappointed with a former colleague that had joined the train.

Josh Turner, the country singer, had warned us all of joining the “Long Black Train”. Panton’s former colleague, a man I once respected, had done just that – jumped aboard and once on it ….

Alva Suckoo, also from Newlands, was publicly asked at his meetings if a vote for him was a vote for McKeeva Bush. He assured all of us he was a true Independent. So a true Independent is a man who does not speak the truth? Not only has he broken his word he has joined Bush in government as his Deputy.

Already, the man who took away Panton’s seat has now shown us his true colours. And they are not black, they are not white, but they are already not honourable, not of dignity and not of integrity. All traits of the man he has pushed over.

Panton may not be angry but I am and so should all of you in Newlands who voted for Suckoo. Whether you support McKeeva Bush or not, Suckoo’s word is not to be trusted. The next step may be distrust every time he places his signature as he has joined The Long Black Train.

And the same goes to all the Independents who asked us to vote for them and change.

All of you who voted for that got what you voted for. Change. A free ride with all of them on that Long Black Train

Lyrics: Josh Turner.

