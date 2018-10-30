‘The Grinch’ premieres for a cause at Cayman Islands’ Camana Bay Cinema

This November, Camana Bay will launch the 8th Annual Christmas Give, a series of events and activities hosted during the holiday season to support local families in need.

All of the general funds raised by the Camana Bay Christmas Give will be donated to Cayman Food Bank, an organisation committed to bringing a solution to end hunger.

Camana Bay is inviting the public to help kick off the Christmas Give with a special premiere of the new movie The Grinch on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at Camana Bay Cinema.

The community is invited to be first to see the new movie while supporting a good cause. Tickets to this special premiere are CI$15 per person and must be purchased in advance at the Camana Bay Visitor Centre. All proceeds from the movie will donated to the Cayman Food Bank.

Bring non-perishable food items to donate (drop them at the Visitor Centre when purchasing your ticket) and receive a voucher for a free small popcorn while you enjoy the show.

Stay tuned for more ways to support the Camana Bay Christmas Give throughout the holiday season, such as the annual Santa Run, by following Camana Bay on Facebook and Instagram or contact info@camanabay.com.

