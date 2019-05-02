The first annual Calico Jack’s charity golf tournament raises funds for the Cayman Islands Heart Fund

(Grand Cayman, May 2nd. 2019) Inspired by his niece, Luna in New Zealand, Devon Clark of Calico Jacks along with Marty Francis and TJ Hucker organized the first annual charity golf tournament to raise awareness and funds for the Cayman Heart Fund (CHF) on April 1st, 2019.

With just over 72 golfers and various supporters the organizers raised KYD $4,575.00 and the event was hailed a massive success. Golfers gathered applauded staff at Calico Jacks for hosting the event. “We hope this event raises important awareness about Congenital Heart Defect (CHD), Heart Disease and Stroke”. The golfers were also informed about the importance of helping those families in Cayman that have suffered a cardiac event or have a child born with CHD.

Devon’s niece, Luna, was born in 2016 with H.L.H.S. (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) and he is in constant contact with his brother and wife and especially with Luna. “Luna is an inspiration to me, and I am so proud of this little girl’s courage as she battles this very serious illness, she’s a little warrior” said Devon.

Calico Jack’s staff and friends attended the first annual CHD Awareness Beach Walk, Sunday, February 10th which raised public awareness and funds to assist families in Cayman when their child is born with CHD, assisting them with the expenses associated with urgent pediatric cardiology healthcare.

Handel Whittaker, owner of Calico Jack’s immediately supported the golf day fundraiser and is proud of his entire team for raising important awareness about CHD, Heart and Stroke disease.

Coordinator for the Cayman Heart Fund, Colleen Mellott, thanked the entire group gathered and especially applauded their hard work and dedication in organizing such a big event. The money raised will go towards our mission to improve the cardiovascular health of all in the Cayman Islands and certainly those families with children born with CHD.

The Cayman Heart Fund (CHF) is a non-profit, non-government organization dedicated to the reduction of heart and circulatory disease in the Cayman Islands. Heart and circulatory disease, known as cardiovascular disease (CVD), is the number one health problem in the Cayman Islands.