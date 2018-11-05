November 5, 2018

The Essential Guide to Travelling with a Medical Condition

November 5, 2018 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From insurancewith

The guide offers helpful travel advice and information, such as:

  • Some of the common problems associated with travelling abroad with a condition.
  • How to plan and pack for a holiday if you have a disability or certain health issues.
  • Vaccinations and visas, and taking medical supplies through customs.
  • Other useful tips and resources to help you travel safely.

 

1 Introduction to Travelling with a Medical Condition

  • Getting travel insurance with a medical condition
  • What is included in medical condition travel insurance?
  • Tips to help you travel safely with a medical condition

Go to: https://www.insurancewith.com/travelling-with-a-medical-condition/introduction-to-travelling-with-a-medical-condition/

 

2 Travelling Abroad with a Disability

  • Planning & packing for your holiday
  • Transport & accommodation when abroad
  • Day-to-day activities & emergency help
  • Most accommodating cities for disabled travellers

Go to: https://www.insurancewith.com/travelling-with-a-medical-condition/travelling-abroad-with-a-disability/

 

3 Tips for Travelling with a Medical Condition

  • Disclosing your medical condition
  • Vaccinations & visas for travelling abroad
  • Taking medical supplies through customs

Go to: https://www.insurancewith.com/travelling-with-a-medical-condition/tips-for-travelling-with-a-medical-condition/

 

4 Guide to Travelling with Certain Medical Conditions

  • Disclosing your medical condition
  • Vaccinations & visas for travelling abroad
  • Taking medical supplies through customs

Go to: https://www.insurancewith.com/travelling-with-a-medical-condition/guide-travelling-certain-medical-conditions/

 

5 Useful Links & Further Information

Throughout this guide we have provided plenty of information on travelling safely with medical conditions, offering tips and advice on the best course of action. However, there are some other useful resources you could take a look at.

Can I Fly With Cancer?

http://www.curetoday.com/community/janet-freeman-daily/2015/04/can-i-fly-when-i-have-cancer

Can I Take My Medication Abroad?

http://www.nhs.uk/chq/Pages/1074.aspx?CategoryID=70

Citizen’s Advice Guide To Travel Insurance:

https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/debt-and-money/insurance/types-of-insurance/travel-insurance1/travel-insurance/

Travel Tips For People With A Disability:

http://www.independenttraveler.com/travel-tips/senior-travel/disabled-travel

Emergency Telephone Numbers:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_emergency_telephone_numbers

Expert Advice For The Disabled Traveler:

http://www.disabledtraveladvice.co.uk/

Foreign Travel For People With A Disability:

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/foreign-travel-for-disabled-people

Holidaying With A Heart Condition:

https://www.bhf.org.uk/heart-health/living-with-a-heart-condition/holidays-and-travel

Holiday Information For People With A Disability:

http://www.dibservices.org.uk/18-holiday-information-people-disability

Support For British Nationals Abroad:

https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/317474/FCO_Brits_Abroad_2014.pdf

Tips For Travelling With Someone With Dementia:

http://www.lightbridgehealthcare.com/caregiver_resources/tips/travel_tips_dementia.aspx

Tourist & Short Stay Visas:

https://www.gov.uk/browse/visas-immigration/tourist-short-stay-visas

Travel For Over 65s & Medical Conditions:

https://www.moneyadviceservice.org.uk/en/articles/travel-insurance-for-over-65s-and-medical-conditions

Travelling Abroad After A Stroke:

https://www.stroke.org.uk/sites/default/files/holidays_after_stroke.pdf

Travelling With Cancer:

http://www.macmillan.org.uk/information-and-support/organising/travel-and-holidays/preparing-to-travel

Travel Vaccinations:

http://www.nhs.uk/conditions/Travel-immunisation/Pages/Introduction.aspx

 

SOURCE: https://www.insurancewith.com/travelling-with-a-medical-condition/

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Editors Choice, iBusiness, iFinance, iHealth, iLocal News, iTravel, iWorld News, News Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*