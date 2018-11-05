The Essential Guide to Travelling with a Medical Condition

The guide offers helpful travel advice and information, such as:
- Some of the common problems associated with travelling abroad with a health condition.
- How to plan and pack for a holiday if you have a disability or certain health issues.
- Vaccinations and visas, and taking medical supplies through customs.
- Other useful tips and resources to help you travel safely.
1 Introduction to Travelling with a Medical Condition
- Getting travel insurance with a medical condition
- What is included in medical condition travel insurance?
- Tips to help you travel safely with a medical condition
Go to: https://www.insurancewith.com/travelling-with-a-medical-condition/introduction-to-travelling-with-a-medical-condition/
2 Travelling Abroad with a Disability
- Planning & packing for your holiday
- Transport & accommodation when abroad
- Day-to-day activities & emergency help
- Most accommodating cities for disabled travellers
Go to: https://www.insurancewith.com/travelling-with-a-medical-condition/travelling-abroad-with-a-disability/
3 Tips for Travelling with a Medical Condition
- Disclosing your medical condition
- Vaccinations & visas for travelling abroad
- Taking medical supplies through customs
Go to: https://www.insurancewith.com/travelling-with-a-medical-condition/tips-for-travelling-with-a-medical-condition/
4 Guide to Travelling with Certain Medical Conditions
Go to: https://www.insurancewith.com/travelling-with-a-medical-condition/guide-travelling-certain-medical-conditions/
5 Useful Links & Further Information
Throughout this guide we have provided plenty of information on travelling safely with medical conditions, offering tips and advice on the best course of action. However, there are some other useful resources you could take a look at.
Can I Fly With Cancer?
http://www.curetoday.com/community/janet-freeman-daily/2015/04/can-i-fly-when-i-have-cancer
Can I Take My Medication Abroad?
http://www.nhs.uk/chq/Pages/1074.aspx?CategoryID=70
Citizen’s Advice Guide To Travel Insurance:
https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/debt-and-money/insurance/types-of-insurance/travel-insurance1/travel-insurance/
Travel Tips For People With A Disability:
http://www.independenttraveler.com/travel-tips/senior-travel/disabled-travel
Emergency Telephone Numbers:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_emergency_telephone_numbers
Expert Advice For The Disabled Traveler:
http://www.disabledtraveladvice.co.uk/
Foreign Travel For People With A Disability:
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/foreign-travel-for-disabled-people
Holidaying With A Heart Condition:
https://www.bhf.org.uk/heart-health/living-with-a-heart-condition/holidays-and-travel
Holiday Information For People With A Disability:
http://www.dibservices.org.uk/18-holiday-information-people-disability
Support For British Nationals Abroad:
https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/317474/FCO_Brits_Abroad_2014.pdf
Tips For Travelling With Someone With Dementia:
http://www.lightbridgehealthcare.com/caregiver_resources/tips/travel_tips_dementia.aspx
Tourist & Short Stay Visas:
https://www.gov.uk/browse/visas-immigration/tourist-short-stay-visas
Travel For Over 65s & Medical Conditions:
https://www.moneyadviceservice.org.uk/en/articles/travel-insurance-for-over-65s-and-medical-conditions
Travelling Abroad After A Stroke:
https://www.stroke.org.uk/sites/default/files/holidays_after_stroke.pdf
Travelling With Cancer:
http://www.macmillan.org.uk/information-and-support/organising/travel-and-holidays/preparing-to-travel
Travel Vaccinations:
http://www.nhs.uk/conditions/Travel-immunisation/Pages/Introduction.aspx
