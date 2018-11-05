The Essential Guide to Travelling with a Medical Condition

From insurancewith

The guide offers helpful travel advice and information, such as:

Some of the common problems associated with travelling abroad with a health condition.

How to plan and pack for a holiday if you have a disability or certain health issues.

Vaccinations and visas, and taking medical supplies through customs.

Other useful tips and resources to help you travel safely.

1 Introduction to Travelling with a Medical Condition

Getting travel insurance with a medical condition

What is included in medical condition travel insurance?

Tips to help you travel safely with a medical condition

2 Travelling Abroad with a Disability

Planning & packing for your holiday

Transport & accommodation when abroad

Day-to-day activities & emergency help

Most accommodating cities for disabled travellers

3 Tips for Travelling with a Medical Condition

Disclosing your medical condition

Vaccinations & visas for travelling abroad

Taking medical supplies through customs

4 Guide to Travelling with Certain Medical Conditions

5 Useful Links & Further Information

Throughout this guide we have provided plenty of information on travelling safely with medical conditions, offering tips and advice on the best course of action. However, there are some other useful resources you could take a look at.

Can I Fly With Cancer?

http://www.curetoday.com/community/janet-freeman-daily/2015/04/can-i-fly-when-i-have-cancer

Can I Take My Medication Abroad?

http://www.nhs.uk/chq/Pages/1074.aspx?CategoryID=70

Citizen’s Advice Guide To Travel Insurance:

https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/debt-and-money/insurance/types-of-insurance/travel-insurance1/travel-insurance/

Travel Tips For People With A Disability:

http://www.independenttraveler.com/travel-tips/senior-travel/disabled-travel

Emergency Telephone Numbers:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_emergency_telephone_numbers

Expert Advice For The Disabled Traveler:

http://www.disabledtraveladvice.co.uk/

Foreign Travel For People With A Disability:

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/foreign-travel-for-disabled-people

Holidaying With A Heart Condition:

https://www.bhf.org.uk/heart-health/living-with-a-heart-condition/holidays-and-travel

Holiday Information For People With A Disability:

http://www.dibservices.org.uk/18-holiday-information-people-disability

Support For British Nationals Abroad:

https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/317474/FCO_Brits_Abroad_2014.pdf

Tips For Travelling With Someone With Dementia:

http://www.lightbridgehealthcare.com/caregiver_resources/tips/travel_tips_dementia.aspx

Tourist & Short Stay Visas:

https://www.gov.uk/browse/visas-immigration/tourist-short-stay-visas

Travel For Over 65s & Medical Conditions:

https://www.moneyadviceservice.org.uk/en/articles/travel-insurance-for-over-65s-and-medical-conditions

Travelling Abroad After A Stroke:

https://www.stroke.org.uk/sites/default/files/holidays_after_stroke.pdf

Travelling With Cancer:

http://www.macmillan.org.uk/information-and-support/organising/travel-and-holidays/preparing-to-travel

Travel Vaccinations:

http://www.nhs.uk/conditions/Travel-immunisation/Pages/Introduction.aspx

