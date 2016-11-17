The Editor Speaks: Working with children

There has been an increase in the abuse against children by persons who work with them and ultimately given the responsibility of protecting them.

The increase I believe is not because more of the persons who work with children are sick but it is because more children and their parents are coming forward and reporting it.

Jimmy Saville was one of the most well known of these sick persons who never got prosecuted and his heinous behavior only saw the light of day after his death. It wasn’t because he kept it secret but the persons surrounding him, primarily at the BBC, kept it secret.

Cayman Islands is now coming under the microscope to provide the necessary legislation to see that all the persons who deal with children must be vetted.

Local activists want more and say the national standards adopted here fall well short of what is required.

Carolina Ferreira, Deputy Director for the Cayman Islands Red Cross, said “there is no process for how to screen and hire staff and volunteers or to have policies in place that foster safe environments, and no mandatory training on how to prevent or document abuse, even though there is now a legal requirement for reporting.”

Many persons, like myself, are unaware that many organisations that provide services to young people — as clients, patients, beneficiaries, customers, do not meet the very minimum standards that are required for persons working with children.

According to the local website CNS they report:

“The group Protection Starts Here created to address the issues relating to child safety includes the Red Cross, the Health Services Authority, the Crisis Centre, the Family Resources Centre, the Employee Assistance Programme, the Special Needs Foundation, the Wisdom Campaign. The Ministry of Education has also developed the “Seal of Protection” as a step forward in plugging the safety gap. It is a grassroots effort to recognise youth service providers that have taken the steps to meet basic minimum standards which parents and guardians can identify.”

It is puzzling therefore why the Cayman Islands do not have National Standard to protect our children.

The vast majority of persons coming into contact with children are volunteers and are parents of or were parents of children. There are, unfortunately, the sick persons who prey on children. Most get away with it at least once or twice. A lot get away with it for years.

In nearly all cases this has been seen or whispered about. It does puzzle me why it takes so long. The word of a child against the word of an adult is one of the barriers, especially when the adult is someone of some prominence in society.

Working with children is often rewarding. It is also a challenge. But children must be protected. That must come first.