The Editor speaks: Wolves in Cayman

Colin Wilson

A wolf is an animal that preys.

According to Wikipedia:

“The wolf (Canis lupus), also known as the grey/gray wolf or timber wolf, is a canine native to the wilderness and remote areas of Eurasia and North America. It is the largest extant member of its family, with males averaging 43–45 kg (95–99 lb) and females 36–38.5 kg (79–85 lb). It is distinguished from other Canis species by its larger size and less pointed features, particularly on the ears and muzzle.”

“The global gray wolf population is estimated to be 300,000. The gray wolf is one of the world’s best-known and most-researched animals, with probably more books written about it than any other wildlife species. It has a long history of association with humans, having been despised and hunted in most pastoral communities because of its attacks on livestock, while conversely being respected in some agrarian and hunter-gatherer societies.”

Writing in iNews Cayman today is one of our frequent columnists, Melissa Martin, who lives in the USA. She has also written about the wolf. Her article is titled “Which wolf will you feed?”

She starts off with a Native American parable in the public domain that asks the question which of the two wolves will win the fight they are having?

“One represents anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority, and ego. The other one represents joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion, and faith. The same fight is going on inside of you and inside of every person, too.”

The answer, hopefully, would be the second one representing joy, peace, love, hope, etc.

However, it matters not whether you are bad or good. The answer is, the one you feed.

M/s Marin has added a third wolf. This one “represents racism, ageism, sexism, discrimination, prejudice, bigotry, entitlement.”

She doesn’t answer the question but leaves you to answer it yourself.

I highly recommend you to read her article. It makes you think.

It made me. And I can relate it to the present society that we have here in Cayman.

We do not feed nowhere enough the people that need it. We rely too much on the charities and then bring in ridiculous laws to make it harder for charities to continue.

Since the new legislation many decided to close their doors. Even after many people, including me, shouted out to the government of the day not to do it, the new legislation was made law. They closed their ears to all the warnings we threw at them and blamed it on legislation in foreign countries introduced mainly to root out money laundering.

How many of our charities here have been used for money laundering?

Now as a gesture of good will and to encourage the charities to come back, the government have recently announced they would not charge the charities so much to register.

Big deal. They should not have been charged anything. Charities should be exempt.

One of our charities – Meals on Wheels – is having to hold out the begging bowl in order to feed our hungry. Churches have to beg their parishioners for food items to stoke their pantries so they have something to give to the poor and starving. The wolves who turned to our government’s social services for help and been told to go to one of our charities because they can’t help. Charities that are getting less every month. Due to the government’s legislation,

Where do our starving wolves now have to turn to for a meal?

To crime. To get caught. To jail.

At least when these Cayman wolves are locked up they are fed. The only way to win the fight.

And government has to find the money to pay to keep these wolves fed.

And where does government find the money?

Us.