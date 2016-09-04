The Editor Speaks: Will there ever be peace?

Can you ever remember a time when there was total peace on earth? There were no wars happening anywhere.

Actually I can and I was a schoolboy.

I don’t believe it lasted longer than a week but it was proudly announced the world was at peace.

After that announcement the protest groups, the terrorists, the freedom fighters, and similar names all with claimed causes from God vied to be the first to break the peace.

Apparently you can’t have love and peace at the same time. The two words don’t go together.

On August 25th 2015 The American Press Association sent out a commentary written by their CEO Ron Watson.

Sadly it wasn’t taken up by journalists worldwide nor by many of their own members.

It is an excellent piece of journalism and I make no apologies to republishing it here:

War — The Ultimate Proof of Human Insanity

As the world moves ever closer to war, whether Russia and the U.S., Iran vs. Israel, ISIS against every one who doesn’t embrace their ideology, or China mobilizing for dominance in space, land, and sea, there’s one inevitable truth behind all of this, that wars of the future will be more devastating and more destructive than anything that has gone before. We see the utter inhumanity in the cold blooded rape, pillage and death that ISIS has unleashed in the name of Islam and their desire to create a caliphate which will dictate to every human being what they will believe, wear, worship and abide by their interpretation of the Koran. The beheading of Christians and so-called “unbelievers” or infidels, the mass slaughter of men and the forced rape and subjugation of women and children.

Where has humanity gone? Where are the so-called forces of the United Nations who were theoretically formed as a peacekeeping force to mandate peacekeeping operations? Where is the collective will of the nations who mostly sit on the sidelines of these atrocities and allow the slaughter to go on? Does it have to reach the doorsteps of these countries to bring them to their senses and take action? Do they need a knife at their own throats to wake up to the horror and dangers of this ever growing evil?

When the human body has a cancerous growth, we radiate it, surgically remove it, or poison it with chemotherapy. When the world stands by and allows this cancerous movement to grow among us, then we are hastening the death of the host itself, humanity at large.

As the late President Dwight D. Eisenhower once said:

“One day, the people of the world will want peace so much that the governments are going to have to get out of their way and let them have it.”

Maybe that day will never come until mankind realizes that war, death, and destruction are too big a cost to bear, and peace is the only alternative. Maybe then, this human insanity will give way to sanity.

SOURCE: http://americanpressassociation.com/articles/war-the-ultimate-proof-of-human-insanity/

Maybe that day will come.

Having been told twice this weekend that I had died including a message of condolences to my wife on this tragic news I know I will not ever see this time of peace.

I listened intently to this kind message waiting for the person to say how wonderful a person I had been. Nah. I was dead.

But I was at least at peace.