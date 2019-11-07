The Editor speaks: Why proper accounting is essential

Colin Wilson

The days are over when committees are set up with volunteers, a treasurer from within that committee is appointed and monies from outside are paid in, without any oversight.

Whilst the Pirates Week Office accounts are scrutinized by the government appointed accountants, the District Committees accounts have not come under this umbrella.

Things have changed.

This is a reason it is becoming more difficult to fill the post of Treasurer on these volunteer organisations.

Only last week the Pirates Week Office issued a statement that there would be no North Side Heritage Day, usually a staple diet of Pirates Week, this year.

North Side MLA, Ezzard Miller, said he was only made aware there would be no Heritage Day in his District when the Pirates Week Office contacted him.

The reason given for the cancellation of this event was the District Committee was inactive.

No funds had been given to them this year because last year, the Pirates Week office had only received a spread sheet with no back-up documentation to support the accounting shown on the spread sheet for the use of their funds in 2018.

In a letter to the Cayman Compass (see Compass story https://www.caymancompass.com/2019/11/05/miller-flags-north-side-pirates-week-committees-spending/) Miller said, “Given the continuing financial reporting failures of the Pirates Week Committee in North Side, I would be asking the Auditor General to look into the use of public funds by the North Side Pirates Week Committee. I will further be reporting the matter to the Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation into whether there has been any misuse of public funds,”

“I am concerned, disappointed and somewhat embarrassed,” he added.

The issue of improper accounting by The North Side District Council was noted being an issue since 2016.

I once filled in the role of Hon.Treasurer for two years at a local church. A job I will never do again. It took many, many hours and when I occupied that position there wasn’t even the amount of red tape there is now!

The first thing you must have is some organising skills and to be methodical. You should take a course in how to manage routine income and expenditure. Plus, I learned the basics skills in using the computer software programme “QuickBooks”.

Given the announcement from Miller that he is reporting the past North Side Treasurer’s accounting to the Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation into whether there has been any misuse of public funds, it is going to make it doubly difficult to find anyone willing to take on that position, when and if another North Side heritage Day committee is convened.

Proper accounting is most definitely essential and better done by someone who has had training in keeping financial books.