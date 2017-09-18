The Editor Speaks: Who said the Caymans were the islands time forgot?

Once upon a time as all good stories start there were three islands that time forgot?

Over the years there have been a number of islands given that title and when I first came to these shores nearly 36 years ago the Caymans were one of these.

How quickly over those 36 years has time changed.

My wife’s father, Mj Rodrigues (Roddy) Joseph Watler, was the Chief of Police (amongst other government jobs) and commanded a company in single figures.

The biggest crime was finding a German Spy here during World War 2. The normal brush with the law was stealing a cow.

Just look at a few of the recent police headlines:

Customs Officers arrested two people at Owen Roberts International Airport Friday evening, 15 September, on suspicion of a number of drug offences, including possession of cocaine and ganja with intent to supply.

Three Jamaican men were caught by marine police last Thursday night on a canoe with a large quantity of ganja as well as a number of caged roosters on board.

A 48-year-old-West Bay man is appearing in court today, 18 September, charged with indecent exposure.

Police said Friday evening that earlier this week they were notified by a member of the public about some skeletal remains that had been found on a property in Bodden Town. “The RCIPS, assisted by customs, has carried out a search of the grounds and recovered additional bones.

Stabbing death in North Side.

And our police have assisted in giving assistance to other islands that were recently hit by Hurricane Irma, including help in capturing 100 escaped criminals from a prison in the British Virgin Islands.

And our police are also having to deal with a teenage runaway.

All the above without vandalism of works of art in Cayman Brac that were the creation of an international respected artist who himself was arrested on suspicion of creating statues that could be described as being pornographic!

What would Mj Roddy Watler think of all that lot?

He would definitely erase the title given to us of “the islands time forgot”.