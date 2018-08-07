The Editor Speaks: What the future holds for UK OT’s

Our government is going to try and renegotiate parts of our country’s 2009 Constitution after the shocking vote in the House of Commons making us more transparent than our competitors that are Crown colonies.

A level playing field it is not.

It is without doubt the large majority of the UK’s Members of Parliament have no inkling what goes on in its Territories, nor do they care.

If they were all gone some would even give a sigh of relief.

On the 20th July the Foreign Affairs Committee in the British Parliament released an announcement saying they were executing an inquiry on the future of UK Overseas Territories

Of course, they have set up a committee to sift through their findings. How transparent that will be remains to be seen or unseen!

The Chair of the Committee, Tom Tugendhat MP, writes:

“The Overseas Territories have a special place in our constitution. They are self-governing but part of the United Kingdom. As our place in the world changes, we need to think about the effect on them and whether the structure of our relationships still work. The Committee will look at these distant parts of our community and look at how we work to support all our communities.”

The future of the UK Overseas Territories

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has primary responsibility for the UK Overseas Territories (OTs). These OTs are spread across four oceans and eight time zones. With a total population of 250,000, they cover a seven million sq. km maritime zone. They range from Bermuda, with 64,000 people and a maritime area of 53 sq. km, to the British Antarctic Territory, with no permanent residents but a maritime area of 1.8 million sq. km. These dispersed territories support the UK’s global reach but ensuring their security and stability, while respecting the principle of self-government, presents a major challenge to the FCO.

Many face similar challenges. Most raise their own revenues but many depend on funding from a range of government departments and international organisations. Many have struggled to build sustainable economies while adapting to the increasing demands of global transparency. Several are the subject of sovereignty claims. They include some of the world’s richest biodiversity maritime zones but most are heavily exposed to climate change and increasingly regular extreme weather events.

In recent years, the OTs have been exposed to shocks, from the Panama Papers in 2015, to the Brexit vote in 2016, and Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. This led some OTs to question the Government’s willingness to support them. Relations have been put under further strain due to high-profile instances of divergence between the UK and some of the OTs on issues such as civil rights and financial transparency.

In the light of these concerns, this inquiry will consider the resilience of the OTs, how effectively the FCO manages its responsibilities towards them, and how it envisages their future. The inquiry is likely to be structured around overarching themes but may look at individual OTs, as and when appropriate.

Send a written submission

The Committee welcomes written submissions on:

The governance of the OTs, including their adherence to human rights frameworks;

The benefits to the UK and the OTs of the relationship between them;

The financing of the OTs;

Representation of the OTs in the UK and in the Commonwealth and other international fora;

Assets and liabilities (including but not limited to ecological richness and the effects of extreme weather, and natural resources such as minerals and fish).

The deadline for written evidence for this inquiry is 3 September 2018.

So, you now know what to do.

Get your pens out. Sorry your iPads or similar devices and get cracking.

It is in your hands (ha ha ha) what the future holds for the UK’s OT’s