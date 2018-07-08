The Editor Speaks: What remedies are being taken to try and stop teenagers continually absconding?

On July 5th, 15 year old teenager Motesha Mothen absconded for the umpteenth time.

From RCIPS Jul6 2018

“Motesha Mothen, age 15 of Bodden Town, absconded yesterday, 5 July, and has not returned home or been located since.

“She was last seen yesterday evening at a church on Fairbanks Road at about 7:00PM. She was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. She has black natural hair, which was in a ponytail when she was last seen, has brown eyes and is of brown complexion.

A picture of her is attached.

“Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website at www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.”

END

If I am fed up with posting her continual disappearances, the police must be even more.

And she is not the only one.

It seems not a month goes by when she and others habitually think it fun to abscond and have everyone looking for them.

The waste in manpower used to find these teens is disturbing. We all suffer as a result of their actions. The police could be much better employed looking after our security.

Why do they do it?

Do they suffer from some health issues like autism?

Drugs?

Parenting/Guardians problems?

Fearful of school?

What steps are taken to try and stop them doing this over and over again?

In my day if someone did this they wouldn’t dare do it again. They would be fearful of the action that would be taken the second time. The first action would be enough of a deterrent.

But times have changed.

Whatever Motesha Mothen’s problem is, isn’t it about time a remedy is found?