The Editor speaks: What is a mother. What isn’t a mother – MOAB

When we think of a mother do we really think she is someone who gives birth and nurtures a being to bring destruction and death?

“A mother gives life and this one gives death, and we call this device a mother. What is happening?’

This was said recently by Pope Francis who criticised the naming of the world’s largest non nuclear bomb GBU-43 as MOAB – “the Mother of All Bombs”. MOAB actually stands for “Massive Ordnance Air Blast”.

I don’t know who first used the nickname as a reference to our mothers but if ever there was an objectionable nickname that one is.

What surprised me is why all the mothers in the world didn’t rise up ad cry “foul” and march. Women have done that for far less.

Why has it taken a man to shout from the tallest mountain and say “MOTHERS GIVE LIFE AND NOT DEATH”?

And it came at a time only a few weeks before we would be celebrating mothers not for bringing death but bringing life!! I cannot make sense of any of this.

There is much, much more to a mother than giving birth to a child.

Jessica James in her blog on The Huffington Post describes a mother perfectly. She says a mother is a “loving and knowing a soul before you even see it. It’s carrying and caring for a life completely dependant on you for survival. It’s giving air to the lungs that grew within you, and sight to the eyes that will never see you as anything but mommy. It’s sleepless nights, its nursing scratches and scrapes, it’s being stern and protective. It’s teaching them to talk, to walk and to eventually run. It’s learning to hand your child to a stranger to let them teach what you cannot at times. It’s bracing them for a fall, and dusting them off after they do. It’s seeing them cry and not knowing how to fix it, so you sit on the floor and hold them and cry right along beside them. It’s teaching them that they are smart, capable, funny and giving them the security to do great things. It’s building their self-esteem, supporting their dreams and loving them unconditionally. It’s letting them go, letting them fail and teaching them how to get back up. It’s going without so that they don’t have to, and being OK with it.

“Being a mother is a gift that is unimaginable to any woman who does not have a child in their life. It’s a connection that is unmatched and insurmountable in any form or other relationship. It’s a love that grows continually, a love that always wants more and better. It’s being terrified that you can’t prevent pain, injustice, heartbreak and at times even death. It’s laughing at jokes that aren’t even funny, but the way they say it makes it’s hilarious. It’s listening to stories that go on and on without a point. It’s always being available for the “Mommy watch me!” yells and “Mommy I need you” pleas. It’s drowning out the word MOM repeated over and over in attempts to get your attention. Its songs sang out of tune and settling squabbles with siblings. It’s being mean, and teaching hard lessons, that hurt you inside so deep you want to cry, but you must stand strong with resolve. It’s being strong for them when you are weak. It’s smiling when you want to cry, and crying when you’re smiling with pride.

“It’s looking through photographs and feeling your heart swell with love and happiness when you see the beauty, the happiness and life in your child’s smile and eyes. It’s confusion, mistakes, uncharted territory and blindfolded guessing. It’s snuggling on the couch watching a movie, braiding hair till your fingers hurt, it’s being woken up early on Saturday morning because they want to crawl in bed and be close to your heart. It’s having the worst day and having them hug you and tell you “mommy I love you”, and needing nothing more.

“It’s a blessing, a gift, a relationship that never ends and a love that never dies. It’s the best thing I have ever become, the greatest love I have ever felt and the best part about being me.”

I didn’t read anything about a mother is a massive bomb that unleashes a devastating fireball that incinerates and vaporizes anything within 30 feet upon detonation.

I pray you all had a wonderful and blessed Mothers Day.

Because we published Joan’s poem last Friday “MOTHER (better known as Blanche) “she was asked and performed the poem at a most beautiful function last Saturday at St George’s Anglican Church in honour of all mothers. It was a Tea Party organised by the Mothers Union. It was a “Class Affair” because all mothers are in a class of their own.

Thank you mothers.