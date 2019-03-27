The Editor speaks: Welcome to our Royals

Colin Wilson

It is wonderful to have Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, visit our shores.

I also believe it is a great honour to be the last Caribbean country they have visited on their twelve days and six countries tour.

It has certainly been jammed pack and included a couple of days in Cuba. The very first ever official visit to the country by a member of the royal family.

Of course there had to be someone who thought it was a waste of money and brought up the slavery question.

When is Great Britain going to pay us for that?So what ills that happened in the past by mainly unrelated persons is going to be reasons for bills?

And who will benefit from any payments that may come the way.

Who has benefitted most from the handouts given to countries? Sadly not the people that deserve it most.

And if Britain is expected to pay for the ills of their ancestors then will the sons and daughters of the corrupt presidents who have stolen monies that were ear marked for their countrymen pay up?

The sins of the fathers.

Talking of who pays … who pays for he Royal Family’s trips to different countries?

The royals have a limited travel budget and typically only request the private jet for official visits, not personal trips. The British taxpayers usually foot the bill for their travel expenses, but not always.

Not always. For example, in October 2018 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s headed to Australia for their tour the Australian taxpayers, not the British, picked up the costs. Residents of the country also paid when the queen flew there for a five-day visit in 2006. Her Majesty’s whole visit added up to more than $1 million then, so it’s safe to assume that Harry and Markle’s cost a lot more.

Who is footing the bill for this one?

I actually haven’t been able to get a definite answer but I do believe we are footing some of the bill. An RFA plane has been transporting the Royals from country to country so that will no doubt be borne by the UK.

Welcome to the Cayman Islands Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

We are very happy you are here and cheers to whoever is paying for it.