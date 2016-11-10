The Editor Speaks: We were TRUMPED!

Yes, I admit I got it wrong. Hillary Clinton did not make it to be the USA’s first female president. Against the large majority of predictions Donald Trump won.

If I had listened to my gut feeling that told me Trump would win I would have been right and I could have bragged and boasted to all of you that I knew better.

I didn’t because logic told me otherwise and the experts that I based my logic on could not possibly be wrong, but they were wrong,

The pollsters got it wrong over Brexit and they got it wrong when the British Tory Party under Cameron won the last British election with a majority.

So why did I listen to them again?

Because they are actually paid big money to be right.

And the really good thing to come out of this US election is there is still people power, they do have a mind of their own and no amount of money spent on campaigns that show the worst of one candidate and the best of another candidate thirty times a day for weeks on end will make no difference.

And hurrah for that.

And as Trump, Clinton and Obama all said, if you are an American you are one family. All families squabble but get over it, pull together and give the person, you have never met in person and only know from what has been edited in over what has been edited out, a fighting chance. It is a win, win, for everyone.

The total idiots who are campaigning out in the streets for nothing, except to make themselves look utterly stupid, use that energy to help your country for something.

To listen to their nonsense – Hillary won the popular vote – she did – yes – so by their logic she should be the next president.

That is not how the system works in the USA and never has been. And if those people are campaigning for that then start work on it now but street demonstrations immediately after a legal election isn’t the time or place. What message is that sending to the enemies of the USA?

But not one of those demonstrating today is doing it for the reason I gave and they gave. If the situation had been reversed and Trump won the popular vote and Hillary the presidency how many of these demonstrators would be out there now.

We all know the answer to that.

It is all over and we can rest for about three years before it all starts again.

Hopefully, nothing like we have had.

The last trump card has been played.