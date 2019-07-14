The Editor speaks: Traffic violations continue to grow

Colin Wilson

Despite the police warnings and the increased presence of police cars on our roads traffic violations continue.

In the “Traffic and Roads Policing Unit Provides Midsummer Enforcement Update, 10 July”, it states approximately 568 (not 570 approx?) were issued.

“Speeding is a top concern, and enforcement of this offense spiked in 2018 and continue this year with just over 270 tickets issued for the June alone. In the first ten days of July already approximately 75 tickets have been issued. Although speeding violations were observed occurring across all three islands, the largest number of offenses occurred along Esterly Tibbetts Highway, Yacht Drive and South Sound Road, followed by roads in the Eastern Districts on the weekends.”

As I now live just off the Linford Pierson Highway I am surprised that road is not included. I appear to be the lone driver keeping to the 40 mph speed limit. Even loaded trucks pass me by.

The most worrying statistics is the increase in DUI.

Last month, 15 persons were arrested on suspicion of DUI and another 7 arrests were made this month so far. Of the 7 DUI arrests made, 5 were discovered as a result of the driver being involved in a motor vehicle collision and 1 was as a result of speeding.”

The next stat is also of some concern:

“There have also been approximately 77 recorded motor vehicle collisions this month so far, approximately 10 of which resulted in injury at the time of the incident.”

“Inspector Dwayne Jones, Head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit says “Preventing traffic collisions is a main objective of all of our enforcement, because prosecution and fines are a main deterrent for the road offences and reckless behaviour behind the wheel that cause deaths on our roads. But we know that enforcement alone cannot make our roads safer, so educating the public with our partners is also an important activity for us.”’

My pet hate is the excessive tinting violations the police go after yet the they ignore the dangerous practice of drivers not signalling at roundabouts. The large majority of drivers at the small roundabout at the end of The Linford Pierson Highway refuse to signal they are turning left to enter it when approaching it from Bobby Thompson Way. When you are trying to exit it onto Bobby Thompson Way you have to wait there not knowing if they are going to continue to go across until someone actually indicates they are turning left.

Mark my warning. There is going to be a major accident there. The same thing occurs at the other end at the big roundabout opposite Kings, especially drivers who cut across to turn off past the First Assembly of God on Old Crewe Road. My wife’s car has been hit three times there because the driver of the other car wasn’t signalling.

I am please the police are now concerned at the speed truck drivers are doing carrying heavy loads.

“Inspector Courtney Myles, head of the Community Policing Department says, “At our Bodden Town Community Clinics last week, traffic violations by dump trucks was voiced by many as a main concern, with complaints about speeding by these trucks along narrow streets. This is especially worrying because the heavier the vehicle, the longer is required to come to a stop.”

“The RCIPS would like to remind drivers that when carrying a load of construction material, the load must be covered and secured so that it does not fall into the road and create a danger to other road users or litter. Overhanging loads must have a red flag to alert other road users to travel at a safe distance. Passengers are not allowed to travel on the back of flatbed trucks, or any vehicles..

“The RCIPS looks forward to the continued support and cooperation from the public in making our roads safer.”

Yes. Yes. Yes. I echo that message 100 per cent!!!

You can read the whole PR at: https://www.rcips.ky/traffic-and-roads-policing-unit-provides-midsummer-enforcement-update-10-july