The Editor speaks: “Three Little Birds”

Even after the revelation that the first man arrested last Thursday in connection with a corruption and money laundering investigation being conducted by the Cayman Islands Anti-Corruption Commission is none other than former President and now Vice president of the Cayman Islands Football Association, current President Lee Ramoon, had nothing to say.

Now a second man has been arrested Friday in connection with a corruption and money laundering investigation being conducted by the Cayman Islands Anti-Corruption Commission, Ramoon was silent on the matter and said he didn’t know if their was any connection with CIFA.

He sounded a bit like Sergeant Schultz from “Hogan’s Heroes” – ‘I see nothing, and I know nothing!

I see nothing, I wasn’t here, I didn’t even wake up this morning!’

It would appear there may be as many as “Three Little Birds” singing to the US Authorities about corruption in Football – FIFA, CONCACAF and maybe CIFA???

It is obvious former CIFA and CONCACAF President Jeffrey Webb is one of the singing birds. His trial date keeps being out back for reasons not disclosed, so we guess.

Most of us guessed correctly that the 47 year old man arrested first here, but not identified, was Bruce Blake, and now speculation is rising who this second person is. The odds, and very strong odds, are is that this person, too, is connected with CIFA.

When is Ramoon going to act like a Leader, take charge, and get rid of everybody who was connected with the old regime? Instead, from the moment he took “charge” (I put that in quotes as we all know who really was in charge) he said any change would take time.

And all this time we can only guess and speculate at what has been going on by individuals trying to cover up their tracks. Whatever is it it has had nothing to do with the welfare of football here in the Cayman Islands.

Why the clubs have rallied around Blake all this time is a mystery because they had the power to throw him out and the CIFA executive he ruled with Webb.

They must take the blame and the club members themselves should now demand a big broom to sweep everyone out who was there when Webb was President.

It only takes one bad apple and there we had two in Costas Takkas, former CIFA general Secretary, who has now pleaded guilty to his crimes.

The second singing bird.

Do we have to wait for the third – probably not?

