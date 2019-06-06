The Editor speaks: The Games People Play

Colin Wilson

Don’t you just like playing games?

Well, ones you enjoy.

Even we in the media like playing games.

Politicians LOVE playing games and the longer the game goes on the better they like it.

Nothing is more evident of game playing than the two sides, including some of the our media, on the cruise berthing facility.

It’s such a hot topic and we media outlets want it to keep playing. Often, here, we have little or no news days.

I like to play Devil’s Advocate against both sides. However, some of our media (no names) play it against only one. That being the government of the day.

The referendum that is touted to be not against the cruise berthing facility, but IS. That’s one of the games.

The government touting they have been transparent throughout with the tendering of the cruise berthing facility, but HAVEN’T. That’s another of the games.

The referendum petition date for handing in to the Elections Office keeps CHANGING. That’s another game.

The number of cruise ship lines that are going to pay for the whole cost of the berthing facility, without knowing the actual cost. It started with one cruise line, then two and now three. That’s even another game, or is 2, 3, … or zero?

The names of who the bidders are having to be kept secret because it was out to tender is yet another game.

The premier not being drawn to say whether the project is of national importance is an extension of the game.

The premier’s gobble-de-gook in the Legislative Assembly that “Government is taking the necessary legal advice but until we have a properly verified petition, it is not speculating about those issues. If a petition is submitted, that issue will then be considered, but I can say no more.”

So, we don’t know if it this whole affair is of national importance? If the premier can’t say, why have we been bothering with it at all?

But it makes for a great game, doesn’t it people?

Oh, the games people play now,

Every night and every day now

Never meaning what they say now,

Never saying what they mean.

‘Cause you’ve given up your sanity

For your pride and your vanity

Turn your back on humanity

Oh and you don’t give a da da da da da

La da da, da da da, da da

La da da, da da da, da dee

I’m talking ’bout you and me

And the games people play

FROM: “The Games People Play” – Writer/s: EDWARD JOHN HALLAM BIGHAM, ROBERTO LUIS RIVERA, KATE HODGES