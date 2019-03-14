The Editor speaks: The earth may be flat

I have heard from my Washington sources that US President Donald is becoming convinced the earth is flat and will be Tweeting his views to that effect.

This will explain the increasing news that people disappear every day and their bodies are not found.

Look at the aircraft that disappear. The belief is they fall into the ocean but the planes and wreckage are never found.

The evidence is mounting up in Trump’s view.

It is exactly the same the mountains of evidence piling up that there is global warming. President Trump doesn’t believe it and has pulled the US out from all treaties to stop our gases continuing warming up this planet.

Dan Smale of the Marine Biological Association of the United Kingdom and main author of the latest study, published last Monday, into global warming said, “Extreme temperature events may be one of the most important stresses on the oceans in coming decades.”

“Whether it’s seaweeds or corals, fish, seabirds or mammals, you can detect the adverse effects of marine heat waves,” he said.

Marine heatw aves, defined as at least five days with temperatures far above average, are caused by heat from blazing sunshine and by shifting warm currents.

Among impacts, a 2011 marine heat wave off western Australia killed abalone stocks and a 2012 heat wave off the Eastern United States drove lobster stocks north toward Canada.

Many tropical corals have suffered from harmful “bleaching” in recent years.

The scientists said marine heat waves were “emerging as forceful agents of disturbance” that could “restructure entire marine ecosystems,” disrupting livelihoods and food supplies for millions of people.

Most previous studies about climate change in the oceans have focused on a gradual rise in average temperatures, which hit a new record annual high in 2018, forcing fish to swim towards the poles or into the cooler depths.

Heat waves often have natural causes but the report said “there is growing confidence that the observed intensification is due to human activities,” led by the burning of fossil fuels.

“Multiple regions in the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans are particularly vulnerable to marine heat wave intensification,” they wrote.

The frequency of ocean heat waves has surged more than 50 percent since the early 20th century in a threat to fish, corals and other marine life stoked by global warming.

Abrupt local spikes in temperatures, far less researched than heat waves on land, add to pressures on marine life such as over-fishing and plastic pollution.

SOURCE: https://www.mba.ac.uk/blog/marine-heatwaves-threaten-global-biodversity

I’m awaiting President Trump’s tweet to debunk all of this learned data. His gut feeling that determines the Whitehouse policy rules the waves.

The waves that actually fall over the edge of our flat planet.

He may be right. Or maybe left.