The Editor speaks: The cruise ship berthing cries of ‘foul ‘

Colin Wilson

The persons behind the Cruise Ship Berthing petition that want more information about it, although it is a thinly disguised attempt to stop it, are shouting ‘foul’.

Opposition Leader Arden McLean said government was actively seeking to disqualify signatures rather than verify them and is shouting ‘foul’.

He also added, “The verification process has now become contaminated by political interference, and it is clear that the government has invented a verification process that has no basis in statute and only serves one purpose: to disqualify legitimate signatories to the petition.” Another cry of ‘foul’.

The Opposition members have issued a statement asking for an urgent meeting with the governor. With a united voice they are shouting “foul”.

And then we have the George Town Central MLA, Kenneth Bryan, ready to let forward his words of wisdom, telling us the government’s approach is designed to intimidate and fuel fears of victimization!!! Wow. That’s a triple “foul”. Red card!!!.

If that’s no enough he then carried on with, “This is a psychological tactic being used by the government, and the governor needs to now shut this process down!”

So he now speaks for our governor. The governor should call “Foul”.

According to one of our news outlets, many of us believe “the petition could be confirmed via random sampling or cross-checking voter registration ID’s rather than all 5,289 signatures.” Another “foul” call.

Can you imagine if a General Election was conducted on that verification process? How many unelected MLA’s would cry “foul” at that?

Who are these “many” people? How many of our population could even contemplate such a process?

Our premier has said his government had every confidence in the integrity of the Elections Office, the process and the supervisor of elections.

Of course, and so should every single one of us.

Now H.E. Governor Roper has issued a statement and hopefully will shut up the ‘foul” shouters.

He said, “I can assure everyone that Cabinet has no role whatsoever in the verification process, which remains the sole responsibility of Mr Howell, who reports to me and in whom I have full confidence.”

He added,” This is the first time in Cayman’s history that we have been on the verge of a People’s Initiated Referendum. We need to ensure that we get the process right. There can be no shortcuts to democracy.”

There can be no shortcuts to democracy!!! Well said, sir.

Unfortunately, I fear even his statement will not stop the cries of “foul”. However, it might shut some of them up. Especially those who don’t have a political agenda and the ones behind the referendum that also have a hidden agenda to wanting the cruise berthing facility stopped.

That’s where I shout my cry of “Foul”, at them!!