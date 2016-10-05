The Editor Speaks: The Baroness’s hurricane visit

Not even Hurricane Matthew was going to stop the visit to the Cayman Islands by Baroness Ansley of St Johns, Minister of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and the person who looks after the Overseas Territories –US!

In the two days she was here she went through our islands like a hurricane herself visiting the Sister Islands and on returning to Grand Cayman made a speech at the Legislative Assembly, the first Overseas Minister to have done so, and then another speech at a cocktail party given in her honour at The Ritz Carlton.

Premier Alden McLaughlin in making the introduction at the party said last Saturday he was in a very gloomy mood. He sat waiting by the telephone waiting for the expected call cancelling the visit because of Matthew lurking close by.

The call never came and when it was suggested they cancel her visit to the Sister Islands she would not here of it.

I got a chance to speak to her and found her very down to earth, extremely pleasant and found she was born and grew up in my neck of the woods in Surrey, England.

In her speech to the LA she didn’t shrug away from any delicate issues and I mean of course the LGB&T.

This is what she said:

“Today I would like to raise another issue in which we have seen gradual change in recent years. That issue is equal rights for all. In particular I would like to address the issue of equal rights for people from the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender communities.

“I know this is a sensitive matter in the Cayman Islands, and has been the subject of much debate here. We had similar debates ourselves not very long ago, including in my own place of business, the House of Lords. It took some time for changes to equality legislation to be agreed in the UK – so I do understand the need for time, the need to reflect and to adjust. I have no wish to preach or lecture.

“What I do want to do is to set out today the UK Government position and explain why I strongly believe that it is in everyone’s interests to ensure LGB&T equality and freedom from discrimination.

“First, and most importantly, I want to make clear that the British Government has no plans, no plans to impose same-sex marriage in the Cayman Islands. However, I also want to be clear that continued discrimination puts the Cayman Islands in breach of its international obligations, so there is a legal imperative to change.

“There is also an economic imperative. Evidence has shown that it is only when countries are able to draw on all their available talents, and make all their citizens feel included, that they can fulfill their true potential.

“The people of the Cayman Islands are famous for offering a warm welcome to a diverse range of people from all over the world, whilst retaining their special Caymanian culture and heritage. I hope they can begin to offer the same welcome to their own LGB&T communities.”

None of that is going to please some of the opposition members and especially Anthony Eden who seems to have completely forgotten Christ’s #1 commandment – LOVE.

And, of course, Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush’s stirring the pot at the Ministers Association/7th Adventist Rally recently at the Lions Centre, where he implied there was no difference in same sex marriages as same sex couples living together.

There is a big difference in marriage between persons of the opposite sex than opposite sex couples living together Mr Bush. And the same applies the other way around.

I leave you with the last words of her LA speech as it sums up perfectly what this lady is about:

“Working together for the best interests of the Cayman Islands and all their people. I felt that strongly before I came here. The opportunity to meet you and the people of the islands makes me sure this is how we will continue. Thank you.”

And no hurricane force winds I pray will ever change that.

IMAGE:

Baroness/Premier at cocktail party

Baroness speaking at cocktail party