The Editor Speaks: Spell checkers â€“ boon or bane?

I think most people will agree the spell checks like the one built in MS Word are a boon. However they do like to change spellings that are correct when they come across words they have not seen before.

Then there are the ones like this: “Ewe like two go too there house”. It wouldn’t change that because all the words in the sentence are in the dictionary.

Joan, my wife, gave me this one:

MY NEW SPELL CHECKER

Eye halve a spelling chequer

It came with my pea sea

It plainly marques four my revue

Miss steaks eye kin knot sea.

Eye strike a quay and type a word

And weight four it two say

Weather eye am wrong oar write

It shows me strait a weigh.

As soon as a mist ache is maid

It nose bee fore two long

And eye can put the error rite

It’s rare lea ever wrong.

Eye have run this poem threw it

I am shore your pleased two no

It’s letter perfect awl the weigh

My chequer tolled me sew.

SAUCE UNKNOWN

Attrib. to Martha Snow.

The only word MS Word didn’t like was chequer and that was because it is set to US spellings.