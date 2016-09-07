The Editor Speaks: Spell checkers â€“ boon or bane?

I think most people will agree the spell checks like the one built in MS Word are a boon. However they do like to change spellings that are correct when they come across words they have not seen before.
Then there are the ones like this: “Ewe like two go too there house”. It wouldnâ€™t change that because all the words in the sentence are in the dictionary.
Joan, my wife, gave me this one:
MY NEW SPELL CHECKER
Eye halve a spelling chequer
It came with my pea sea
It plainly marques four my revue
Miss steaks eye kin knot sea.
Eye strike a quay and type a word
And weight four it two say
Weather eye am wrong oar write
It shows me strait a weigh.
As soon as a mist ache is maid
It nose bee fore two long
And eye can put the error rite
It’s rare lea ever wrong.
Eye have run this poem threw it
I am shore your pleased two no
It’s letter perfect awl the weigh
My chequer tolled me sew.
SAUCE UNKNOWN
Attrib. to Martha Snow.
The only word MS Word didnâ€™t like was chequer and that was because it is set to US spellings.
