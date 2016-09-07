The Editor Speaks: Spell checkers â€“ boon or bane?

I think most people will agree the spell checks like the one built in MS Word are a boon. However they do like to change spellings that are correct when they come across words they have not seen before.

Then there are the ones like this: “Ewe like two go too there house”. It wouldnâ€™t change that because all the words in the sentence are in the dictionary.

Joan, my wife, gave me this one:

MY NEW SPELL CHECKER

Eye halve a spelling chequer

It came with my pea sea

It plainly marques four my revue

Miss steaks eye kin knot sea.

Eye strike a quay and type a word

And weight four it two say

Weather eye am wrong oar write

It shows me strait a weigh.

As soon as a mist ache is maid

It nose bee fore two long

And eye can put the error rite

It’s rare lea ever wrong.

Eye have run this poem threw it

I am shore your pleased two no

It’s letter perfect awl the weigh

My chequer tolled me sew.

SAUCE UNKNOWN

Attrib. to Martha Snow.

The only word MS Word didnâ€™t like was chequer and that was because it is set to US spellings.