The Editor Speaks: Sol issues statement praising itself

After the damaging report by the utilities regulator, OfReg, who stating clearly Sol Petroleum Cayman Ltd were responsible for the fire last year at its fuel depot at Jackson point, SOL issued its own statement in reply.

And what did it say?

It praised itself for its commitment to safety over the past 58 years!

Well done. Aren’t we all impressed?

There’s no need to answer.

This is what SOL said:

“For over 58 years here in Grand Cayman, we have been a leader in our industry and have cultivated a safe work environment in which no employee has experienced a Lost Time Injury.

“Sol reaffirms its pledge to ensure safe working practices and values are maintained throughout our organisation and all Sol employees and contractors share in this commitment.

“Serving the people of Cayman Islands is at the core of everything we do at Sol and we will work with the OfReg as we continually improve our standards and protocols in accordance with industry best practice and OfReg’s recommendations.”

Some media have expressed surprise SOL hadn’t made any direct admission or rebuttal of the OfReg findings.

Why would they?

However, it would have been better for SOL to have said nothing than issue this ‘pat on the back’ to themselves in the wake of the OfReg report.

Who on earth do they think they are impressing?

SOL have indicated they are going to release another statement.

I can hardly wait.

I hope they do not release another one like this.

Self praise is no praise.

Self praise when the investigation deemed SOL did none of the standard practices put in place to avoid what happened. Their personnel even turned off the fire alarm and ignored it. At a fuel depot when they were using welding equipment.

They pledge “to ensure safe working practices and values are maintained throughout our organisation and all Sol employees and contractors share in this commitment.”

They should be thanking God that over the last 58 years where they “have cultivated a safe work environment in which no employee has experienced a Lost Time Injury”.

As for being a leader they must prescribe to the leadership of the Grand Old Duke of York!