The Editor Speaks: Sick!

“Another incident of animal cruelty at Cayman Islands Equestrian Centre” is the sickening headline this morning under our Front Page section.

Last August two horses suffered horrific injuries from a SEXUAL assault and one had to be put down.

The whole population of our three islands was sickened except for the perpetrator(s) and I wrote an Editorial begging for someone to come forward with information on this very, very sick person. There is no doubt there are people here who know or suspect something.

My plea was not acted upon and now there is another similar incident of SEXUAL assault to another horse at the Equestrian Centre.

“We understand the resonance these disturbing attacks have within the community. This kind of abuse of an animal is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated,” said Robert Graham, Superintendent of District Operations. “Officers are actively investigating these reports and any information members of the public may have, no matter how small, would be welcome.”

He is right. I feel sick.

Thankfully, the horse does not appear to have any life threatening injuries. But mentally, that must be a different story. Animals have feelings as every dog owner knows.

If you believe this is an isolated incident just here in the Cayman Islands you need to rethink.

“Switzerland is seeing a worrying increase in the number of sex attacks carried out against animals and in particular horses. Figures showed cases of animal abuse rose to 1,709 in 2014, an increase of 1,542 from the previous 12 months.

“The findings are worrying animal rights groups as it is a problem that seems to be getting worse. The foundation, known as Tier im Recht (Animals in Law), said the amount of abuse cases reported was triple compared to a decade ago.

“However, it seems as though horses are coming under particular threat, with almost 10 percent of cases maltreatment of the animals involving bestiality.

‘”This rate is relatively elevated compared with other types of animals,” Andreas Ruttimann, a legal expert with Tier im Recht, told the Local.

‘”A total of 105 cases of animal cruelty to horses were registered last year, up considerably from previous years but probably below the actual number of incidents,” he added.

“Worryingly, the group believes the actual figure could be much higher, given that around 150,000 people in Switzerland take part in equestrian activities. It also adds that there are more than 110,000 horses at 18,000 farms in the country.”

SOURCE: https://www.sott.net/article/307414-Sickening-Incidents-of-sex-abuse-against-horses-on-the-rise-in-Switzerland

Will this happen again? Will other sick individuals want to imitate this maniac?

It sickens me to have to admit. The odds are ‘YES’.

PLEASE someone come forward and help find this very, very, sick person(s).