The Editor speaks: Should we legalise non-lethal weapons for citizens with no violent convictions?

An online petition has been launched urging our government to legalise non-lethal weapons for citizens with no violent convictions.

This is what the petition argues:

“With a major spike in home invasion, burglary, assault, domestic abuse, and rape in Cayman it is only fair we allow responsible citizens to have access to non lethal weapons such as pepper spray or stun guns. When someone is being attacked a few moments of the attacker being disabled could be the difference between life and death. We should not be afraid to walk alone, or feel completely vulnerable in our own home against invasions. We the people of the Cayman Islands demand the right to register for licences to have access to non lethal weapons that could not only save our lives or our loved ones but that can also help detain violent criminals until RCIPS is on the scene! We demand that any citizen with out a violent criminal history over the age of 16 be able to have access to non-lethal weapons. This is relevent because so many cases of violence could have been prevented or ended if only the victim had access to something as simple as pepper spray. By signing this petition we pledge to prevent violence and sexual assault in the the Cayman Islands and use vigilance to protect our community while aiding the RCIPS in the combat against violence.

Are the persons behind this petition right?

Australian Liberal Democrat David Leyonhjelm thinks so. Not only pepper spray but also tasers.

“It’s quite tragic that we are prevented by law from carrying nonlethal means of self-defence of any description,” Senator Leyonhjelm said.

“You’re not even allowed to carry a pocket knife or a pointy stick for the purposes of self-defence. Australia is one of the very few countries in the world where that level of enforced victimhood is the norm.”

“Nonlethal means of self-defence really ought to be widely and freely available.

“There’s no reason why the first responder to an attack shouldn’t be the victim.”

The number one problem with pepper spray is it doesn’t work if exposed to extreme heat. If you kept it in your vehicle it could explode with the extreme heat from the sun we have here.

Here is a list of the capabilities of pepper spray:

Pepper spray should be kept away from children.

Manufacturers place a shelf life on each pepper spray canister due to pressure linkage found to dissipate within canisters.

Pepper spray canisters should be shaken regularly to maintain the chemical mixture and effectiveness.

Do not expose a pepper spray canister to extreme heat or cold such leaving and storing it in a vehicle.

An assailant must be within range of the pepper spray canister.

Average pepper spray canisters range vary from a four feet to 15 feet. Maximum effectiveness is within 10 feet, but effective range is dependent on type of pepper spray canister delivery method and canister pressure.

The pepper spray canister must function and also be aimed properly requiring time and accuracy when under the stress of an attack.

If you use pepper spray on someone you may also be affected. If you have respiratory reactions, pepper spray is probably not a good match for your personal protection consideration.

Ask yourself, how you would be effected by pepper spray; would it incapacitate you?

Wouldn’t an alarm (like vehicles have or fire alarms in your house) be just as good or better? They certainly would be quicker to enact.

Even if pepper spray is made legal to use it will NOT protect you just because you are carrying a canister.

How about learning self defence?