The Editor speaks: Same-sex marriage

Colin Wilson

I am open on my stance against same-sex marriage. If two same sex couples want to live together so be it. I have absolutely no problem with that.

Similarly, I am as strong against any form of vindication, verbally and physically against same sex couples.

Although I am a practising Christian every day I am shocked at the increasing numbers of Christian denominations throughout the world who openly accept same sex marriages and some even ordain gay pastors/priests.

One only has to log onto Wikipedia and visit their “List of Christian denominations affirming LGBT” to see the huge numbers there.

If you are to believe this is a new wave that is springing forth like a tidal wave you would be wrong. Certainly the wave is bigger but it actually commenced back in 1946, when “Archbishop George Hyde of the Eucharistic Catholic Communion (a small denomination not in union with the Roman Catholic Church) celebrated mass for gay men in Atlanta. In 1956, the Church of ONE Brotherhood was founded in Los Angeles by a gay-rights activist.[1] In 1962, a Congregationalist pastor began an overt pastoral ministry to gay people in New York City. The first gay and transgender-specific denomination, as opposed to individual congregations, was the Universal Fellowship of Metropolitan Community Churches in 1968.

The Wikipedia article even goes on to say “Some congregations are merely non-discriminatory and LGBT-affirming while others are specifically oriented toward gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender persons. Some local congregations, especially those designated as “Welcoming churches” in the Baptist, Lutheran, Presbyterian, United Church of Christ, Methodist, Episcopal, and Brethren/Mennonite denominations, may consist of a majority of gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender members.

While Unitarian Universalism is no longer explicitly a Christian religion, it does have Judeo-Christian roots. Both the Unitarian Universalist Association and the Canadian Unitarian Council have officially affirmed LGBT people and have openly advocated for gay rights.

Am I right when I say it is against what it says in the Holy Bible?

Surprisingly in the Bible there are only six passages that are relevant to homosexuality.

The story of Sodom and Gomorrah in Genesis 19. However, despite the word “sodomite” the chapter has nothing to say about homosexuality or mutually consenting adults of the same gender expressing their desire and love.

The most damning condemnation is in Leviticus 18.22 and 20.13. A man lying with another man instead of his wife an “abomination”. There is no mention of a woman lying with another woman.

In the New Testament it is Paul who speaks openly against same sex couplingst but even there scholars differ on exactly what he was referring to. In Romans 1:26-27, Paul condemns people swapping out their usual partner for one of the same gender. He claims this is a result of idolatry. In most cases he was speaking against male prostitution and not once does he mention loving relationships between males.

Also, Leviticus lists eating pork as an abomination and “sacrificing your child to the god Molech”. Does that mean it is OK to sacrifice your child to another god?

Like most things in life everything is how one interoperates it.

I live in the Cayman Islands. It is a small country. It’s mandate from its very earliest times of inhabitation by humans is same sex couples cannot be married here.

Out of that respect it should be enough for all of us to rise up and shout a huge “NO” to same sex marriages being performed here.

There are many, many other countries where same sex couples can have that distinction performed. Why not respect our wishes? Don’t we deserve that, too?

PS: I am not going down the road of our Immigration Department interpretations on same sex unions.