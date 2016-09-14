The Editor Speaks: Road works ahead

I have lived here in the Cayman Islands for 35 years and never have I seen so much work being undertaken to our roads. And it is not just the major work being undertaken on the Esterly Tibbetts Highway leading from George Town to Camana Bay and on the Linford Pierson Highway.

Have you driven down the West Bay Road recently?

Now that really is a nightmare. For us using the roads and the workmen executing the work.

I was driving up and down this particular road last Friday. From the traffic lights at the junction with the road leading up to Camana Bay down to Governor’s Sound there were no less than four obstacles and not on just one side of the road. So it was a game of zig zag.

Holes being dug by a mechanical digger whilst groups of other workmen mainly watched seemed to be the main order of the day and when your vehicle moved into the turning lane to get by, you were met with manhole covers that were not at the same level of the road.

Government missed a golden opportunity to charge persons for the “ride of your life” as it was more alarming than a ride at a fairground.

When I pulled off to have breakfast I was met with more machinery and workmen repaving the car park. It seemed I walked half a mile to get my eggs, bacon and toast with the unpleasant taste of tarmac in my mouth and penetrating my lungs.

However, spare a thought for the workmen who every day they are there are at risk of being hit by a car driven by some idiot not paying attention. I hope they get danger money.

Believe me there are a lot of drivers who pay absolutely no attention to the signs that say SLOW ROAD WORKS AHEAD. What is their hurry? It makes absolutely no sense to me.

Then there are the signs that say SLOW GRASS CUTTING. This morning this sign was placed on both ends and lanes of the East/West arterial road heading to and from Newlands. There was no sign of any activity at all and the grass had been cut. As this was at 7:00am in the morning the grass cutting had been done the say before.

Therefore this gives a certain amount of speed limit credibility being put at risk when reduced speed limits and related traffic controls remain in place at inactive roadwork sites.

To be on the safe side I always slow down when I see a sign Road Works Ahead. Have you also noticed there is more action on our roads just leading up to an election?