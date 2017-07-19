The Editor Speaks: Reckless driving or are there other factors?

The Cayman Islands police issued a release yesterday (Tue) saying “four serious accidents this past weekend demonstrate need for more road awareness”.

This was largely in response to the tragic death outside the Owen Roberts Airport last Monday (17) that involved a taxi hitting a pedestrian – a visiting well known doctor who was crossing the road.

In addition to the victim in yesterday’s tragic fatal accident at the airport, this morning there were three other people in hospital from crashes over the weekend, two of whom have serious and potentially life-changing injuries,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, Head of the RCIPS Traffic Management Unit. “It appears that a lack of attention is a culprit all too often in such incidents, and we cannot stress enough the need for all road users to be conscious of what they are doing and to share the road. These are preventable tragedies.”

One cannot argue with that and it is certainly the major cause. I travel most days between George Town and Bodden Town and every single time going and coming back I marvel at how some of the drivers get away with, quite frankly, murder.

Some are ‘flying’ with no regard to the speed limit and other drivers. Cutting in and out of the traffic, switching lanes, no signalling and half the time approaching night – no lights. And it is not only the speedsters who fail to turn their lights on at dusk. They seem to forget that when the car behind has their lights on, as they should, that is the one you see first. You fail for precious seconds to notice there is a car in front of this one.

It is unfortunately the norm for persons not to signal when they approach a roundabout, especially at the smaller ones. Is it really so much effort to switch your indicator on? And it could save you a smash up if you did inform other drivers you are turning right or left.

Some of the worst speed offenders are trucks. Is it because they are big and weighty the man behind the wheel feels he is invincible if he smashes into another car?

But why the urgency? Where does it get you? You can only speed for a short time on our road system. The logic behind getting past a car that is actually at the designated speed limit approaching the East West Arterial single lane bypass to Newlands at the Chrissie Tomlinson roundabout is beyond my comprehension. Seldom is that speedster going to get very far when he finds himself behind a line of other cars going much slower than he wants.

Then there are the cyclists. During the day isn’t too bad but at night when they pedal away with no lights….

Then there are the drivers that drive right up behind your car leaving just a few feet of distance. Is this a ploy to make you drive faster? It is lost on me. It is downright dangerous!

And yes, there are other factors.

Our poorly lit roads. The awful and inadequate signage, especially at roundabouts. What on earth does the sign (when there is one) there “GIVE WAY” mean? We are supposed to know it means “Give way to traffic coming around the roundabout on the RIGHT”. Traffic signs in UK all say “GIVE WAY TO RIGHT”. How does a visitor, especially from the US know what that GIVE WAY sign means?

There are few (although that has slightly improved recently) signs at roundabouts showing which lane you must be in to make your turn-off. There are few signs actually marked on the roads to indicate what lane you should be on. There are no signs telling you to signal if you are turning off left or right.

And now we have three lane roundabouts…..

How many signs are there warning motorists there is a pedestrian crossing? And why have we different pedestrian crossings? All this adds to confusion.

On The Safe Driving website it lists some of the above under the heading "What causes traffic accidents?

