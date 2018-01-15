The Editor speaks: Private beaches and access

It would appear we are not the only country that has a problem with enforcing access to beaches that owners of property on the beachfront think belong to them.

Please see our story published today “Turks & Caicos: PNP & PDM clash over private beach issue”.

The opening paragraph sets particularly well the scene:

“A racist rant by a white expatriate protesting against locals using the beach in front of his beach-front property in Taylor Bay, Providenciales, has sparked national outrage and heated debate about private beaches, and ignited a verbal clash and blame-game between the two main political parties in the Turks and Caicos Islands on the subject.”

The story continues further down with this:

“There are no private beaches in Turks and Caicos Islands, although some owners in the disputed area and other locations around the island of Providenciales have been advertising private beaches in their quest to attract high-end visitors in search of privacy.”

Doesn’t it all sound familiar?

I have resisted putting pen to paper (lie – I can’t even remember when I last put pen to paper) to write another editorial on this subject because it was taken up in real big time by Cayman27 who did a series of investigative reporting showing many beach access blocked and even gated with a bolt and padlock.

The main problem is with government who do not actively police it. Have you ever heard any one being prosecuted for blocking a public beach access or trying to remove the public from a beach they don’t own?

Another clue in the saga is in the last paragraph from the quoted story – …some owners in the disputed area and other locations around the island of Providenciales have been advertising private beaches in their quest to attract high-end visitors..”

How many properties have been sold to unsuspecting owners who may or may not see a beach access and if they do are told it is private. When they see a padlocked gate in front of it are they likely to question it?

At least here in the Cayman Islands we don’t sell beach access that has been designated as ‘PUBLIC’, the authorities turn a blind eye to the problem until it comes up again in the media.

Thanks now to social media, the problem my dear government friends, is not going to go away.

When someone loses their life because ambulance medics cannot reach a drowning man swiftly because a public access is blocked, then watch the blame game begin.

The problem with beach access and the beach should never have been a problem. We all know why it is.