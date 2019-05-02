The Editor speaks: Press freedom

Colin Wilson

Friday May 3rd is World Freedom Day.

Already there is one item we, in the press, can celebrate:

Fewer journalists killed compared to previous year!

The lower intensity of conflict in Syria and Iraq has contributed to this decrease, observes PEC.

The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) noted with satisfaction a decrease in the number of journalists killed so far in the year compared with the same period last year.

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the PEC noted a 56% decrease registering 20 victims in 12 countries from January 1 to April 30 against 46 during the same period last year, using the same metrics. The figure is the lowest figure since 2006.

PEC Secretary-General Blaise Lempen observed the lower intensity of conflict in Syria and Iraq contributed to this decrease. In addition, the continuous engagement of governments, associations and civil society in favor of the issue of the safety of journalists has certainly produced positive effects. It is also true that other means are used to neutralize journalists.

The situation remains steadily hostile in Mexico with six journalists killed and Afghanistan with four killed, which adds up to half the victims since the beginning of 2019.

One journalist was killed in the following countries: Ghana, Honduras, India, Iraq, Northern Ireland, Kenya, Libya, Pakistan, the Philippines and Yemen.

The PEC strongly condemns the killings and calls for quick identification of the killers and bringing them to justice.

SOURCE: https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangladesh/event/2019/05/02/world-press-freedom-day-2019

From UNESCO:

The main celebration of World Press Freedom Day 2019 will take place in Addis Ababa, from 1 to 3 May 2019. The event will provide a platform for multiple actors to exchange on current issues, threats and achievements concerning freedom of the press.

The overall theme of the event will be the role of media in elections and democracy. A wide range of sessions (plenaries, debates, lightning talks, etc.) will address different aspects of the overall theme.

Some 100 national events around the world are expected to complement the main celebration.

The attendance of the UNESCO Director-General, Audrey Azoulay, as well as of high-level government representatives is expected. Participants will also include representatives of civil society, media organizations, professional associations, academia and the judiciary.

On 2 May, the UNESCO Director-General will award the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize to an individual or organization that has made an outstanding contribution to the defence of press freedom.

The event will also host an academic conference on the safety of journalists which will allow researchers from different disciplines to share and discuss recent research. This will be the fourth edition of the conference, aimed at bridging the gap between academic research, policy-making and journalism.

As in the previous years, WPFD will host a Youth Newsroom, which will bring on board young journalists and journalism students to cover the event and expand their reporting skills.

A number of cultural events and performances will be included in the programme.

END

What are we celebrating here?

Our Press Freedom.

No journalist has been murdered for trying to do his job here.

That’s what I’m celebrating.

NOTE: I cannot comment on what our Governor has said as it is embargoed until after midnight tonight. Please do read it.