The Editor Speaks: Peace

Today (Thu 21) is International Peace Day and peace is something we all need.

Here in the Cayman Islands we are celebrating it at The Family Resource Centre.

This year’s theme is “Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All”. It seeks to highlight key issues and encourage communities to focus on helping others, and create support and opportunities for all those in need of the kindness of others for survival. Everyone has the right to safety and dignity. Everyone should be willing to help others in time of need to help reduce inequality and to promote dignity.

The above last line was nearly almost overwhelming seen by communities rallying and pulling together after the Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and the two terrible earthquakes in Mexico.

Of course there are the scum of the earth who use these catastrophes to make peoples lives more miserable by stealing what they can because they believe their lives are more important even though they contribute nothing but hate.

Peace is not a word they know the meaning of. As for love, in their twisted minds, it applies only to their welfare at the expense of everyone else.

They look at acts of kindness as weakness but perhaps there is hope.

Maybe they can join in for even a short time an experience peace. The feeling of peace is worth more than any contrived thrill from the dope they push into their blood. And peace doesn’t cost a dollar. I urge everyone of them to try it. They have nothing to lose from their otherwise useless lives.

“In times of insecurity, communities that look different become convenient scapegoats,” said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. “We must resist cynical efforts to divide communities and portray neighbours as ‘the other’. Discrimination diminishes us all. It prevents people — and societies — from achieving their full potential.” He added, “Together, let us stand up against bigotry and for human rights. Together, let us build bridges. Together, let us transform fear into hope.”

“This year, the International Day of Peace will focus on engaging and mobilizing people throughout the world to show support for refugees and migrants. Its messages will be shared with communities hosting refugees and migrants as well as people concerned that refugees and migrants may bring physical and economic insecurity to their lives.

“The Day will highlight solidarity with refugees and migrants and showcase the shared benefits of migration to economies and nations, while also acknowledging legitimate concerns of host communities. Ultimately, it will be about bringing people together and reminding them of their common humanity.”

In the words of the Government Press Release advising us of the Day of Peace go and “carry out a random act of kindness for someone and encourage others to do the same”.

Peace to each and everyone of you.