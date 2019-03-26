The Editor speaks: Our first garden mango of 2019

Colin Wilson

It was a big event at our house this morning. I found our very first mango of the season lying by my car.

Yes, we have had lots of tiny fallen mango fruits about the size of a ping pong ball from the tree that I park my car under .

My car over the preceding weeks has been carpeted with leaves, twigs, blossoms and sticky glue. One nasty mess that has been waiting for nature’s car wash to do its work. It’s been a long wait.

I gave the first fruit to my wife hoping she would cut it in half and I would get to eat the sweetness. She did cut it in two, complained about the bruising to the part of the mango that had hit the ground, and devoured both halves without a thought for me.

I have to say this particular tree produces the tastiest and juiciest mangoes I have ever eaten. Never have I tasted sweeter.

However, are mangoes good for you?

They should be as they contain over 20 vitamins and minerals.

No one can definitely say mangoes are good for you. The good thing is I have not seen anything scientific saying they are bad.

This is what the medical News website says about mangoes:

Many studies have suggested that increasing consumption of plant foods like mangoes decreases the risk of obesity and overall mortality, diabetes, and heart disease and promotes a healthy complexion and hair, increased energy, and overall lower weight.

Mangoes can possibly help protect and strengthen the body in the following ways:

Age-related macular degeneration

The antioxidant zeaxanthin, found in mangoes, filters out harmful blue light rays and is thought to play a protective role in eye health and possibly ward off damage from macular degeneration.

A higher intake of all fruits (three or more servings per day) has also been shown to decrease the risk of and progression of age-related macular degeneration.

Asthma prevention

The risk of developing asthma is lower in people who consume a high amount of certain nutrients. One of these nutrients is beta-carotene, found in mangoes, papaya, apricots, broccoli, cantaloupe, pumpkin, and carrots.

Cancer

Diets rich in beta-carotene may also play a protective role against prostate cancer, according to a study conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health’s Department of Nutrition and has been shown to reduce the risk of colon cancer in a Japanese study.

In a study conducted by Texas AgriLife Research, food scientists tested mango polyphenol extracts on colon, breast, lung, leukemia, and prostate cancer tissue; mangoes were shown to have some impact on all cancers tested but were most effective with breast and colon cancers.

The researchers are planning to do a follow-up study; they will focus on individuals with increased inflammation in their intestines and therefore a higher risk for cancer.

Bone health

Low intakes of vitamin K are associated with a higher risk of bone fracture. Adequate vitamin K consumption can be achieved by eating a proper intake of fruits and vegetables. Vitamin K is important for improving calcium absorption, essential for optimal bone health.

Diabetes

Studies have shown that people with type 1 diabetes who consume high-fiber diets have lower blood glucose levels; and individuals with type 2 diabetes may have improved blood sugar, lipids, and insulin levels. One cup of mango provides about 3 grams of fiber.

Digestion

Mangoes, because of their fiber and water content, help to prevent constipation and promote regularity and a healthy digestive tract.

Heart disease

The fiber, potassium, and vitamin content in mangoes all help to ward off heart disease. An increase in potassium intake along with a decrease in sodium intake is the most important dietary change that a person can make to reduce their risk of hypertension.

Skin and Hair

Mangoes are also great for your hair because they contain vitamin A, a nutrient required for sebum production that keeps hair moisturized. Vitamin A is also necessary for the growth of all bodily tissues, including skin and hair.

Adequate intake of vitamin C, found in just 1 cup of mango per day, is needed for the building and maintenance of collagen, which provides structure to skin and hair.

One cup of diced mango contains:

100 calories

1 gram protein

0.5 grams fat

25 grams of carbohydrate (24 grams of sugar and 3 grams of fiber)

100 percent of the daily need for vitamin C

35 percent of vitamin A

20 percent of folate

10 percent of vitamin B-6

8 percent of vitamin K and potassium

Mangoes also contribute copper, calcium, and iron to the diet as well as antioxidants such as zeaxanthin and beta-carotene.

SOURCE:

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/275921.php

I take all that as a definite plus to eat as many mangoes as fall from that tree.

And if we get a bumper crop I might, just might, give you one or two if you knock on our door and tell me how much you love my Editorials.

I might, though, not believe you.

Didn’t ABBA sing a song about them?

Mango Mia?