The Editor speaks: One of THOSE days (actually weeks)

Yesterday (Thu 27) I had one of THOSE days. In fact it is one of THOSE weeks.

I am sure we have all had them before and no doubt, before we die, we will experience THEM again.

The week started with my partner leaving to go the US for a well earned vacation leaving me alone with Georgina in the office.

My partner has her own office with two computers, including the very big one (the beast) for graphics.

I also have two computers, a 27inch iMac and a small screen Mac mini.

On Monday the iMac went down. Dead! Black screen. Switch it on and three minutes later – dead!!

Call the technician.

In the meantime I try to use the Mac Mini.

Disaster. Notice on screen telling me starter disc is full. Crashes.

I do not have keys to my partner’s office.

I am now dead in the water.

Wife tells me she doesn’t feel well and is going to the doctor.

Technician arrives. Nods at iMac and needs to take it to his shop. He thinks the hard drive has gone bad and asks me has it been running hot? Very hot I tell him and have had to put a big fan behind it to cool it down. He tuts, tuts and shakes his head.

He then works on the Mac mini.

For hours and takes off an alarming amount of garbage I didn’t know was on there. And I do mean a lot.

Late in the evening he is finished and the Mac mini is operable.

I manage to get some of iNews completed on it but not all. It is VERY slow compared to the iMac and the screen is too small.

Wife has a chest and throat infection. Can hardly talk. We are both scheduled to go on the Rooster Talk Show with Barrie Quappe at 8am on Tuesday to discuss Joan’s (the wife) father, Major Joseph Watler.

Tuesday arrives and Joan is even worse. She has no voice at all just a hoarse whisper. Perhaps she can still come with ne and use sign language. No. That wouldn’t work on the radio. I reluctantly tell her to I have to go alone. I now have to talk about her father, a man I have never met but I did write a play about him. I assumed the interview would be 30 minutes and I could probably wing that if I kept it to the play.

I arrive at Rooster at their new studio in Camana Bay a few minutes late because of traffic and road works. I have to travel from Newlands.

At the studio Barrie tells me I am the only guest and I will be on air for TWO HOURS!!

Only a miracle helped me get through that in the guise of Steve McField who called in twice and saved the day. I managed to get the name of another caller, who I know fairly well, wrong and she called back to correct me. It is a good job I write Joan’s name down on the back of my hand otherwise I would forget that!

With the whole morning now gone and a slow computer not designed to do the job of a media house I did not get the whole of iNews up.

I had better luck on Wednesday including an Editorial although it was past our load time of 8pm.

The iMac arrived back mid Thursday morning repaired but missing some files and software. New hard drive and other bits and pieces replaced that is going to take some days to get used to.

Half the day gone.

Sat down to work on iNews and found to my horror the website was very sluggish and difficult to load. On inspection our CPU figure was at critical running 100%. 30 to 40% is norm.

Called our website tech firm who obviously are very busy. They will take a look. Was not able to do anymore work so iNews is incomplete and very slow to load.

Joan is no better and it has been raining hard with deep large puddles laying on the roads.

What a week and it is not yet over.

But blessings we are alive and Cayman is beautiful. And so is my wife.

And the tech people are working on the website.

Maybe this is going to be one of those BETTER days.