The Editor speaks: Not even Gentleman Ken was there!

Colin Wilson

When there is a public event held that George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan does not attend, especially if he is invited, you know there is something afoot.

The public event was very well publicised and attracted delegates from around the world. The Guest Speaker was even the presiding Commonwealth Chief, Baroness Scotland. Surely Bryan would want to be photographed with this very important lady?

However, Bryan was not alone. He was one of the other eighteen elected MLA’s who did not attend the opening of a regional Commonwealth anti-corruption seminar held last Monday here.

Leading senior servants, including Deputy Governor, Franz Manderson, was there and the seminar was officially opened by our Governor Martyn Roper.

It was not his job to provide a reason for all the MLA’s non-appearances and he did not give it. He is nothing like US President, Donald Trump, who will make up an answer if he doesn’t know.

Maybe the absenteeism was the subject matter? Anti-corruption? Had it something to do with the Standards in Public Life Law that still has not been implemented after being passed in the LA five years ago?

Governor Roper did mention it in his opening speech at the seminar. He evn said he was keen to see the law enforced as soon as possible.

Standards in Public Life Commission Chairperson Rosie Whittaker-Myles confirmed that all 19 MLA’s did receive invitations. She did not, however, verify how many actually said they would not be attending.

We published yesterday all the opening speeches and one from Dirk Harrison, Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies, caught my attention.

Right from the start he pulled no punches:

“The abuse of entrusted power for private gain simply put defines corruption. We are all in this room today as we are part of the global fight against corruption. However it must be acknowledged that the perception of acts of corruption or actual corruption thriving in any society are symptoms of societal norms which unfortunately the man in the street believes thrives with impunity.

“We cannot ignore the cries of apathy by the citizens of our country, that not enough or nothing is being done to contain or stamp out corruption. Our institutions, are facing unprecedented scrutiny by law abiding citizens… but the apathy of our people is of an abominable proportion which seems to be at a breaking point in some cases. The stark fact is that some members of the public have in some cases lost hope and in some other, they no longer care and we, yes We ( the stakeholders ) in this room are charged with the responsibility to make a difference. A difference, not tomorrow or next week but Now !!!! The cries we want Justice, We Want Justice are painfully loud and overbearing and especially now the Stevie Wonders of the world can see clearly now.”

He repeated the question asked recently by The World Bank? – “HAS CORRUPTION GOTTEN WORST, IS IT ON THE DECLINE OR HAS IT REMAINED THE SAME?”

He quoted from 2 Corinthians 6:14: – “Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers; for what fellowship hath righteousness and unrighteousness ? and what communion hath light with darkness” .

He concluded with: “We must all in closing embrace change for good and we must create, establish, implement and enforce anti corruption rules and regulation on and off the field of play during sporting activities, at the work place and MOST IMPORTANTLY WITH OUR CHILDREN TEACHING THEM THEY MUST ALWAYS DO THE RIGHT THING, EVEN WHEN NO ON IS LOOKING. IF IT IS NOT TRUE DO NOT SAY IT AND IF IT IS NOT RIGHT DO NOT SAY IT.”

Maybe that speech would have made some of our MLA’s quake in their boots if they had been there?

If Gentleman Ken had been there he would have had something really important to announce and argue about on Rooster Radio’s Cayman Crosstalk along with his friend, host Woody DaCosta. Perhaps Woody will ask him why he didn’t attend?